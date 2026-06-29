Khonsa Futsal Ground Inaugurated to Boost Sports Infrastructure in Tirap

KHONSA- A newly developed futsal ground in Khonsa’s main market area was inaugurated on Monday by Deputy Commissioner of Tirap, Techu Aran, in the presence of public representatives, sports officials and local residents.

The facility has been developed by the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, with the objective of strengthening sports infrastructure and creating better training opportunities for young athletes in the district.

The inaugural programme was attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson John Matey, Additional Deputy Commissioner Namneet Singh, IAS, public leader N. Tangjang, the President of the District Football Association (DTFA), Khelo India Centre (KIC) coach Noah Mongku, District Sports Officer, and members of the public.

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Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran congratulated young sportspersons and underscored the role of sports in promoting discipline, teamwork, leadership and a healthy lifestyle. He encouraged trainees of the Khelo India Centre to remain committed to their training and utilise the new facility to improve their skills.

He also urged aspiring athletes to set ambitious goals and work towards representing Tirap district and Arunachal Pradesh in state and national-level competitions.

The Deputy Commissioner said that sports not only contribute to physical fitness but also create opportunities for professional careers and national recognition. He added that engaging young people in sports can play an important role in encouraging constructive activities and fostering personal development.

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Assuring continued support from the district administration, Techu Aran said efforts would continue to promote sports and create opportunities for emerging athletes across Tirap district.

The programme concluded with participants acknowledging the contribution of the Department of Youth Affairs and other stakeholders involved in developing the futsal ground. Speakers expressed hope that the facility would become an important venue for nurturing football talent, encouraging regular sporting activities and strengthening the district’s sports ecosystem.

The inauguration of the Khonsa Futsal Ground reflects ongoing efforts by the state government to improve grassroots sports infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh through investments in training facilities and youth development initiatives.