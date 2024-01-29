Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Sosar Tama & Tang Tada of Arunachal Pradesh win Bronzes

CHENNAI- Sosar Tama, weightlifter and Tang Tada Judo Player from Arunachal Pradesh won a bronze medal in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai.

Tama has won the medal in the weightlifting 55kg category. He lifted 91 kgs in snatch and 121 kgs in clean and jerk, for a total 212 kgs.

Besides, Sosar Tama, Judo player Tang Tada from the state also won a bronze medal in the below 50 kg category against his opponent Roshan Kumar of Chandigarh.

Altogether 16 participants from Arunachal Pradesh are representing the state in various disciplines including Judo, Boxing and others.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is a prestigious event that brings together young athletes from across the country.