ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Sosar Tama & Tang Tada of Arunachal Pradesh win Bronzes

The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is a prestigious event that brings together young athletes from across the country.

Last Updated: January 29, 2024
Less than a minute
Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Sosar Tama & Tang Tada of Arunachal Pradesh win Bronzes

CHENNAI-  Sosar Tama, weightlifter and Tang Tada Judo Player from Arunachal Pradesh won a bronze medal in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai.

Tama has won the medal in the weightlifting 55kg category. He lifted 91 kgs in snatch and 121 kgs in clean and jerk, for a total 212 kgs.

Besides, Sosar Tama, Judo player Tang Tada from the state also won a bronze medal in the below 50 kg category against his opponent Roshan Kumar of Chandigarh.

Altogether 16 participants from Arunachal Pradesh are representing the state in various disciplines including Judo, Boxing and others.

Related Articles

The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is a prestigious event that brings together young athletes from across the country.

Tags
Last Updated: January 29, 2024
Less than a minute
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Ziro Private Schools Festival held

Arunachal: Ziro Private Schools Festival held

Arunachal: weeklong Block Level School Meet in Mukto AC begins

Arunachal: weeklong Block Level School Meet in Mukto AC begins

Arunachal: RGU organises mental health awareness program on World Mental Health Day

Arunachal: RGU organises mental health awareness program on World Mental Health Day

Arunachal: Inter school Under-17 Football Tournament of Papum Pare Dist kicked off

Arunachal: Inter school Under-17 Football Tournament of Papum Pare Dist kicked off

Arunachal: APCSU organsies Winter Football Tournament at Diyun

Arunachal: APCSU organsies Winter Football Tournament at Diyun

Arunachal: Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar

Arunachal: Cyclothon, Walkathon events mark Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration

Arunachal: Laprey Sirum wins maiden T-15 Sirum Cricket Tournament

Arunachal: Laprey Sirum wins maiden T-15 Sirum Cricket Tournament

Arunachal: Tawang Marathon will be go global by next year

Arunachal: Tawang Marathon will be go global by next year

Arunachal: Thunderbolts retain TPL-2023 title with a thrilling super over win

Arunachal: Thunderbolts retain TPL-2023 title with a thrilling super over win

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Federation Cup National Tug of War Championship

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Federation Cup National Tug of War Championship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button