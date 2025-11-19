Kharge Appoints Four New DCC Chiefs in Arunachal

ITANAGAR: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointment of presidents for four District Congress Committees (DCCs) in Arunachal Pradesh, marking another step in the party’s ongoing organisational overhaul in the northeastern state.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal announced the appointments for Upper Siang, Kamle, Kra-Daadi and Keyi-Panyor districts. Ajong Siboh has been named president of Upper Siang district, Maga Apo for Kamle, Tap Tapum for Kra-Daadi, and Toko Ramsy for Keyi-Panyor.

A senior Congress leader in Itanagar noted that the appointments were made by the party high command to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and improve district-level coordination.

The latest appointments follow an earlier approval by Kharge for Pinna K. Muklom to serve as president of the Changlang District Congress Committee. Venugopal had announced Muklom’s appointment in a separate statement. Muklom, who was one of the APCC secretaries during the January 2025 reconstitution, has since taken charge of the Changlang unit.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has undergone several structural changes in recent months. In January, Kharge approved a reconstitution of the APCC, forming the Political Affairs Committee, Pradesh Election Committee, Manifesto Committee, and appointing new office-bearers and multiple district presidents. The latest round of appointments continues that restructuring exercise.

Alongside organisational changes, the Congress has been witnessing increased political mobilisation in the state. Recently, more than 2,000 people joined the party during a rally at Kanubari in Longding district—one of the largest political mobilisations in Arunachal Pradesh in recent years. The event, attended by APCC President Bosiram Siram and leaders including A. Chellakumar and Adv. Mathew Antony, saw supporters from Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts participate.

Local leaders such as Kehang Social, Pinna Kitnal Singpho and Tekwa Tangse were also present during the mass joining event. APCC President Bosiram Siram described the turnout as a reflection of “renewed trust in Congress’s vision of peace, development and inclusive governance.” He called the influx of new members a “vote of confidence” in the party’s commitment to grassroots outreach.

The event coincided with the Congress’s nationwide “Vote Chori” (vote theft) signature campaign, aimed at protesting alleged electoral malpractices. Party leaders urged workers to strengthen the campaign and emphasised the need to safeguard democratic institutions.

With new district-level appointments and rising public engagement, the Congress appears focused on reinforcing its organisational framework as it seeks to reclaim political ground in Arunachal Pradesh.