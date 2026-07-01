Khandu, Union Ministers Visit Flood-Hit Village

PASIGHAT- Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday conducted an on-ground assessment of flood damage in Boying village under East Siang district following the recent overflow of the Sibo Korong River.

The high-level delegation visited the worst-affected areas to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods. They inspected affected public infrastructure, agricultural land, and private property, interacted with local residents, and reviewed the relief and restoration measures currently being implemented by the district administration.

Addressing the affected residents, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the Government of India would extend all possible assistance for relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre remains fully committed to supporting the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in rebuilding damaged infrastructure and ensuring timely assistance reaches every affected family.

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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the unprecedented flooding in Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring Assam was triggered by exceptionally heavy rainfall, with several locations receiving more than 200 millimetres of rain in a single night. He observed that while the monsoon brings annual challenges, the unusually intense rainfall this year resulted in extensive damage to infrastructure and loss of lives.

Rijiju reiterated that the Government of India stands firmly with the people of Arunachal Pradesh and would provide all necessary support for restoring infrastructure and rehabilitating affected communities.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that the State Government’s immediate priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens, provide timely relief to affected families, restore damaged infrastructure, and expedite rehabilitation efforts. He assured residents that no effort would be spared to ensure government assistance reaches every affected household at the earliest.

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The inspection was also attended by East Siang Guardian Minister Nyato Dukam, Pasighat MLA Oken Tayeng, 38-Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, BJP Arunachal Pradesh State President Kaling Moyong, and heads of various government departments.

The visit underscored the Centre and the State Government’s coordinated response to the flood situation, with both governments reaffirming their commitment to relief, rehabilitation, and long-term restoration of flood-affected areas in East Siang district.