Khandu Asserts Innocence in SC-Ordered CBI Probe

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has denied allegations of corruption following a directive by the Supreme Court ordering a preliminary inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into public works contracts linked to his family members.

Reacting to the development, Khandu asserted his innocence and said the state government would extend full cooperation to the investigating agency. He stated that the inquiry would help establish the facts.

The Supreme Court ordered the probe after a petition alleged that several public works contracts awarded in Arunachal Pradesh between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2025, were linked to firms associated with members of the Chief Minister’s family. The court has directed the CBI to submit a status report within 16 weeks.

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The issue has also triggered protests, including a three-day sit-in demonstration in Itanagar led by Arunachal Civil Society president Byabang Joram, demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation to facilitate what organisers described as a fair investigation.

Responding to the protest, Khandu acknowledged the right to dissent in a democracy but emphasised that such expressions should remain peaceful and within ethical limits.

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The Chief Minister also stated that during earlier proceedings related to the case, he had not engaged personal legal representation, expressing confidence in his position. He added that his government has consistently worked towards curbing corruption and strengthening transparency through administrative reforms over the past decade.

While welcoming the CBI inquiry, Khandu described the allegations as politically motivated and reiterated that his government would cooperate fully with the investigation process.

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The petition, filed by the Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, has raised concerns over possible conflict of interest, alleging that contracts were awarded to companies linked to the Chief Minister’s family members, including relatives associated with firms such as Brand Eagles.

The inquiry will examine whether due process was followed in awarding these contracts and whether any irregularities or undue advantages were involved.