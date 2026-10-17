Keyi Panyor Wins Overall Champion Trophy at Arunachal’s Seva Sankalp Utsav

ITANAGAR – Keyi Panyor district team won the overall championship at Arunachal Pradesh’s Seva Sankalp Utsav, while Shi Yomi secured the runners-up trophy, as Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) called for greater efforts to preserve traditional sports and promote responsible citizenship among young people.

The Governor attended the state-level finale of the month-long programme at Dera Natung Government College Ground in Itanagar on Saturday. The event featured traditional sports competitions and a street play titled Namoh Seva – Ankahi Kahaniya.

Organised by the State Department of Youth Affairs, the programme brought together sports, cultural performances and messages on public service. The Governor witnessed the finals and presented the overall team trophies to the winning districts.

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Governor calls for service and responsible citizenship

Addressing participants, Parnaik said the Seva Sankalp Utsav brought together the spirit of service, the power of sports, cultural heritage and responsible citizenship.

The event commemorated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year journey in public service, from his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister to his role as Prime Minister of India.

The Governor urged young people to draw inspiration from this journey and uphold dedication, perseverance and integrity in their own lives. He called on them to contribute to society through collective effort and support the vision of Viksit Arunachal and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Parnaik also referred to initiatives such as Digital India, Skill India, Startup India, Khelo India, the National Education Policy 2020 and the Fit India Movement, linking them to digital empowerment, skill development, entrepreneurship, education and well-being.

He said leadership was meaningful when it improved people’s lives and created opportunities for future generations.

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Traditional sports highlighted as cultural heritage

The Governor commended the state government for organising the sporting initiative and said sports helped promote health, discipline, teamwork, competitive spirit and mutual respect.

He described traditional games as living expressions of Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage, reflecting the courage, agility and endurance of earlier generations.

Parnaik called for the preservation of indigenous games such as bamboo archery, bamboo pole climbing and traditional running. He urged organisers to involve community elders and hold competitions at village, district and state levels.

At the same time, he stressed that traditional sporting practices should be supported by modern sports science, nutrition, physiotherapy, injury prevention and mental conditioning to help athletes improve their performance.

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Governor suggests social awareness through street theatre

Commenting on the street play Namoh Seva – Ankahi Kahaniya, the Governor said the performance portrayed the Prime Minister’s public life in a motivational manner.

He encouraged artists to use the Nukkad Natak format to raise awareness about social problems, particularly drug abuse, alcoholism and corruption.

He said local languages, indigenous stories, music and theatre could help communicate messages more effectively and connect with communities.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted activities organised across Arunachal Pradesh during the month-long celebration and spoke about the Prime Minister’s contributions to the state and the country.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini briefed the gathering on the competitions and the state government’s initiatives for youth empowerment.

District teams and individual winners recognised

Director of Youth Affairs Ramesh Linggi announced the results of the individual traditional sports competitions.

Bamboo Pole Climbing: Thakngam Wangsu of Longding won first place, followed by Anandso Ngadong of Lohit and Raymay Rekhung of Changlang.

Dali Competition: Bacemso Pul of Anjaw secured first place, followed by Chatu Mossang of Changlang and Bengia Tajab of Kurung Kumey.

Traditional Bamboo Archery: Tachung Samnam of Shi Yomi won first place, followed by Joram Ade of Keyi Panyor and Kikar Lollen of West Siang.

Bamboo Stick Running: Chow Piyaseng Manlai of Namsai secured first place, followed by Rahim Billai of Lohit and Takar Nabum of Pakke-Kesang.

Gilli Danda: Dorjee Goiba of Shi Yomi won first place, followed by Rupeshwar Deori of Namsai and Licha Taja of Keyi Panyor.

In the team events, Kra Daadi won the women’s tug-of-war competition, while Kurung Kumey and Pakke-Kesang secured second and third places, respectively.

Keyi Panyor won the men’s tug-of-war competition, with West Siang finishing second and Kra Daadi third.

Keyi Panyor was awarded the overall team championship trophy, while Shi Yomi received the overall runners-up trophy.

Achievers felicitated at state-level finale

The programme also included the felicitation of achievers from different fields, including Padma Shri awardee Er. Techi Gubin, former Inspector General of Police Take Ringu and social worker Deepak Nabam.

Several public representatives and officials attended the event, including Namsai MLA and Advisor for Sports and Youth Affairs Zingnu Namchoom, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Likha Nari Tadar, State BJP President Kaling Moyong and Arunachal Olympic Association President Er. Taba Tedir.

The finale brought the month-long celebration to a close with an emphasis on youth participation, traditional sports and community service. The Governor called for these activities to extend beyond the event through continued sporting opportunities, cultural preservation and public awareness initiatives across the state.