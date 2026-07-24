Keyi Panyor Bids Warm Farewell to Outgoing DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta

YACHULI- The District Administration of Keyi Panyor has accorded a heartfelt farewell to its outgoing Deputy Commissioner, Smt. Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, acknowledging her leadership in establishing the administrative framework of the newly created district and implementing a series of governance and development initiatives during her tenure.

According to an official press release, Smt. Mehta assumed office as the founding Deputy Commissioner when the district was in its formative stage and faced significant challenges, including the absence of a dedicated Deputy Commissioner’s office, inadequate infrastructure, manpower shortages and limited logistical support. Despite these constraints, the administration stated that she successfully established essential institutional systems while ensuring uninterrupted public service delivery.

The administration highlighted reforms in the education sector, including inspections of government schools across the district, measures to improve accountability, infrastructure upgrades and initiatives aimed at enhancing teaching standards and student learning outcomes. Capacity-building programmes in collaboration with external organisations were also introduced to promote career guidance, innovation and employability skills.

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Among the major initiatives cited was the launch of KP Suvidha, a WhatsApp-based digital governance platform designed to provide citizens with online access to essential government services. The administration said the platform has processed over 12,000 applications free of cost and has reduced travel, delays and administrative bottlenecks for residents, particularly those living in remote areas. It also introduced the KP AI Voice Agent and an AI-enabled public helpline to improve citizen access to government information and emergency advisories.

The press release further noted that her tenure witnessed the introduction of initiatives such as the Deputy Commissioner Fellowship Programme, DC Aapke Dwar, the establishment of Arunachal Pradesh’s first ISRO Space Laboratory at Government Higher Secondary School, Yazali, and the adoption of the district’s first official logo through a public competition.

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The administration also credited her with leading relief and rehabilitation efforts during major natural disasters, strengthening disaster preparedness, promoting healthcare initiatives for senior citizens, supporting child protection campaigns, organising anti-drug awareness programmes and enforcing market regulations and environmental protection measures.

In its concluding remarks, the District Administration described Smt. Mehta’s tenure as one marked by institution-building, innovation, transparency and people-centric governance. It expressed gratitude for her service and wished her success in future assignments, stating that her contributions had laid a strong foundation for the long-term development of Keyi Panyor District.

Analysis: The press release presents the District Administration’s assessment of Smt. Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta’s tenure and outlines initiatives undertaken during her period in office. As an official government communication, it reflects the administration’s perspective on her contributions and achievements.