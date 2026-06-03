Keyi Panyor Administration Launches Mass Cosmos Flower Plantation Drive in Yachuli

YACHULI- The District Administration of Keyi Panyor organised a Mass Cosmos Flower Plantation Drive in Yachuli on Wednesday as part of efforts to beautify public spaces and promote environmental sustainability across the district headquarters.

The plantation programme was conducted at the premises of the District Secretariat Building and along the vicinity of the Main Gate of the Divisional Commissioner, West. Officials said the initiative was aimed at enhancing the visual appeal of public spaces while encouraging greater environmental awareness among government officials, community members and local stakeholders.

Cosmos flower saplings and organic manure used during the programme were provided by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Yachuli, from its farm. The District Administration acknowledged the support extended by KVK Yachuli and expressed appreciation for its contribution to the successful implementation of the plantation drive.

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The event witnessed participation from Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, Additional Deputy Commissioner Likha Tejji, Assistant Commissioner Mumne Borang, heads of various departments, government officials, police personnel, political interpreters and members of the Yachuli Market Welfare Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining clean, green and aesthetically pleasing public spaces. She encouraged continued participation from all sections of society in environmental conservation and beautification initiatives.

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Officials noted that such plantation programmes not only improve the appearance of public areas but also contribute to environmental sustainability and community engagement. The initiative forms part of broader efforts by the district administration to promote eco-friendly practices and strengthen public awareness regarding environmental protection.

The administration stated that similar programmes will continue to be undertaken in the future as part of its commitment to sustainable development and the enhancement of the district headquarters’ landscape.

The plantation drive reflects growing efforts by local administrations across Arunachal Pradesh to integrate environmental conservation with civic development, encouraging community participation in creating greener and healthier public spaces.