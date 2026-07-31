Keyi Panyor Administration Bids Farewell to Founding ADC Likha Tejji

YACHULI- The District Administration of Keyi Panyor accorded a warm farewell to Likha Tejji, the Founding Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) of Keyi Panyor District, following his transfer and appointment as the Deputy Commissioner of Pakke Kessang District.

The farewell programme was led by Mrs Ankita Mishra, Deputy Commissioner, Keyi Panyor, and attended by administrative officers, Heads of Departments, district officials, public representatives, and well-wishers. Speakers at the event acknowledged Shri Tejji’s distinguished public service and his instrumental role in establishing the administrative framework of the newly created district.

An APPSCCE 2003 topper,Tejji has earned a reputation throughout his career for integrity, professionalism, and effective public administration. As the Founding Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters), he played a key role during the formative years of Keyi Panyor District, working under limited infrastructure and manpower to establish institutional systems, improve inter-departmental coordination, and promote transparent and people-centric governance.

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During his tenure, Tejji supervised several key administrative branches, including Judicial, Election, and Land Administration. He was credited with ensuring timely disposal of judicial matters, facilitating the smooth conduct of elections, and efficiently handling complex land administration and dispute resolution cases.

One of the major milestones of his tenure was his significant contribution to the successful conduct of the 2025 Panchayat Elections in the district. As an important member of the district election machinery, he coordinated with election officials, security agencies, and stakeholders to ensure peaceful, free, fair, and transparent polls.

Shri Tejji also served as the District Panchayat Development Officer (DPDO), where he worked towards strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions and improving grassroots governance by coordinating development programmes and enhancing administrative support at the village level.

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His leadership was particularly recognised during the Possa and NEEPCO Colony flash floods of June 24, 2026, when he personally supervised rescue, relief, and restoration operations. He remained actively engaged in field visits, coordinated with line departments, security agencies, volunteers, and local communities, and ensured timely assistance to affected families.

The district administration also highlighted his role in resolving several long-pending public issues, including the GREF–Possa land dispute, matters related to the 132 KV Yachuli–Palin Power Grid Transmission Line, the 33 KV transmission lines connecting Yachuli with Yazali and Ziro, the Kasing Putu land dispute, and several inter-village disputes through dialogue, mediation, and consensus-building.

In addition, Tejji facilitated the survey process for the proposed Kimin–Potin Highway upgradation and worked closely with stakeholders to address infrastructure-related issues, laying the groundwork for future development initiatives.

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Speaking on the occasion, officers and colleagues described Tejji as a humble, approachable, disciplined, and compassionate administrator who consistently led from the front. As a mark of appreciation for his dedicated service, the district administration presented him with mementoes during the ceremony.

In his farewell address, Tejji thanked the officers, officials, public representatives, and the people of Keyi Panyor for their support and cooperation throughout his tenure. He emphasized the need to strengthen disaster management systems at the village level, improve administrative coordination, and continue delivering people-centric governance with integrity, dedication, and compassion.

Deputy Commissioner Ankita Mishra, on behalf of the District Administration, extended her best wishes to Shri Tejji on his new assignment and expressed confidence that Pakke Kessang District would witness further progress under his capable leadership.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by a group photograph, as officers and staff bid farewell to Likha Tejji and wished him success in his new role.