Key Decisions Taken to Strengthen Assam-Arunachal Border Coordination at Narayanpur Meeting

NARAYANPUR ( Lakhimpur )- In a major step towards ensuring peace and harmony along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh inter-state border, a high-level joint meeting was convened on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the Autonomous Council, Narayanpur, Lakhimpur district.

The meeting, attended by senior officials of both states, focused on fostering mutual trust, dialogue, and coordination to prevent border-related tensions. After extensive deliberations, the meeting finalized several key decisions aimed at streamlining communication, ensuring lawful conduct, and boosting community confidence in the sensitive border belt.

Major Decisions Taken

Nodal Officers: Both states will appoint dedicated nodal officers as official contact points for all boundary-related matters. Any violations of status quo—such as unauthorized construction—must first be reported to these officers before action is initiated.

WhatsApp Coordination Group: A dedicated inter-state WhatsApp group comprising district officials will be created for real-time coordination and quick communication.

Identification of Vulnerable Villages: Vulnerable villages along the border will be identified ahead of the joint boundary demarcation inspections scheduled in October 2025. SOPs and government approval will be ensured before inspections begin.

Joint Patrolling: Officials of both states will conduct joint border patrolling twice a month to enhance monitoring and reassure local communities.

“Border Bandhu” Programme: A new initiative to promote inter-state cultural and sports activities in border areas, aimed at fostering brotherhood, reducing mistrust, and strengthening people-to-people relations.

The meeting also reaffirmed the commitments made in the historic 1979 dialogue under the leadership of then Chief Ministers P.K. Thungon (Arunachal Pradesh) and Golap Borbora (Assam), which stressed “no unilateral activities” and the necessity of continuous mutual dialogue.

Senior officials present included Ms. Vishakha Yadav, DC Papum Pare; Pronab Jit Kakoty, DC Lakhimpur; Simanta Kumar Das, DC Biswanath; Taru Gusar, SP Papum Pare; Gunendra Deka, Sr. SP Lakhimpur, along with administrative, police, and forest officers of the concerned districts.

The meeting concluded with a strong resolve to uphold peace, legality, and cultural harmony in the border belt while protecting the sentiments and rights of local communities.