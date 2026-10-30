KEWA Felicitates 142 Achievers, Announces New Leadership at 2nd Conference in Raga

RAGA- The Kamle Employees’ Welfare Association (KEWA) felicitated 142 achievers and announced its new leadership for the 2026–2029 tenure during its 2nd Conference-cum-Felicitation Programme held at Raga in Kamle district on Friday.

The programme recognised achievements across education, sports, professional appointments, promotions, arts and cultural activities, reflecting the association’s efforts to encourage excellence and recognise talent in the district.

Of the 142 awardees, 10 were recognised for academic excellence, three for sports achievements, 53 for new appointments and 70 for promotions. The association also felicitated two budding artists and four flag-song singers.

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Tare Murtem Named New KEWA President

A key development during the conference was the announcement of the association’s new leadership for the 2026–2029 tenure.

Following the recommendation of a Search Committee headed by Tadam Ligu, Tare Murtem was announced as the new President, while Kabak Vicky was named Secretary.

The new President will constitute the executive team in consultation with the Secretary. The formal oath-taking ceremony will be held after the formation of the new executive body is completed.

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Outgoing President Reiterates Conditions on KEWA–AKDSU Issue

In his presidential address, the outgoing KEWA President also spoke about the ongoing issue involving the All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU).

He stated that KEWA had accepted AKDSU’s apology in principle, although it was not entirely satisfactory, subject to the fulfilment of two conditions.

These include the revocation of termination orders issued against four AKDSU executive members and the withdrawal of show-cause notices served on seven executive members who, according to the outgoing President, had supported KEWA’s legitimate and constructive activities during the dispute.

He maintained that KEWA considers the matter only partially addressed and that it would be treated as resolved only after both conditions are fulfilled by AKDSU.

The outgoing President said the association’s position was guided by fairness, mutual respect, organisational dignity and justice for those affected.

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Focus on Unity and Collective Progress

The conference also reaffirmed KEWA’s commitment to promoting educational excellence, recognising professional achievements and encouraging sports and cultural talents in Kamle district.

The programme concluded with a call for greater unity and collective responsibility towards building a progressive and empowered Kamle community.