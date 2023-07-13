ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Keep Arunachal out of UCC purview, AITF urges Law Commission

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

Last Updated: July 13, 2023
1 minute read
Keep Arunachal out of UCC purview, AITF urges Law Commission

ITANAGAR-    The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum ( AITF ), a conglomeration of 26 major tribal communities, has requested the Law Commission of India to keep the state out of the purview of implementation of the Uniform Civil Code ( UCC ).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to the Commission, the AITF said that the northeastern state with 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, has distinct tribal culture, tradition, dialects, belief system and ethos.

Arunachal woman constable accuses former SP of sexual harassment; enquiry initiated

There is Constitutional protection given to Arunachal Pradesh’s social system, customary laws and customary rights and these should continue, it said.

Related Articles

“… we have no objection to the implementation of UCC in the mainland of the country except in Arunachal Pradesh because of its unique demography & topography and its prevailing social system… (The state) should be kept outside the purview of UCC implementation,” the letter said.

25 helipads are operational in Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

SOURCE- PTI 

Tags
Last Updated: July 13, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), during his two-day tour to East Kameng District interacted with officers and security forces personnel

Arunachal: Governor interacts with members of the security forces

Arunachal: Governor interacts Goan Burahs, Gaon Buris of East Kameng District

Arunachal: Governor interacts Goan Burahs, Gaon Buris of East Kameng District

Itanagar: APYC, APCC organise Peaceful Protest March in solidarity of Rahul Gandhi

Itanagar: APYC, APCC organise Peaceful Protest March in solidarity of Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: Helicopter on mission stuck in trouble due to bad weather, had to do one skid landing

Arunachal: Helicopter on mission stuck in trouble due to bad weather, had to do one skid landing

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Van Mahotsav in Lumdung

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Van Mahotsav in Lumdung

Arunachal: Mega Credit Camp cum Ceremonial Programme held at Namsai

Arunachal: Mega Credit Camp cum Ceremonial Programme held at Namsai

Arunachal: 3 lakh fingerlings distributed to fish farmers

Arunachal: 3 lakh fingerlings distributed to fish farmers

Arunachal: Ziro mourns death of Gyati Chada, Head Assistant

Arunachal: Ziro mourns death of Gyati Chada, Head Assistant

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joined 88th Birthday celebration of his holiness 14th Dalai Lama at Dhargyelling Tibetan Settlement Tindolong, Tezu

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joined 88th Birthday celebration of his holiness 14th Dalai Lama at Dhargyelling Tibetan Settlement Tindolong, Tezu

Arunachal: Drug awareness campaign held at Ziro

Arunachal: Drug awareness campaign held at Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button