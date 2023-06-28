ADVERTISMENT
National

Karnataka: Police file FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya

The High Grounds police in Bengaluru have booked a case against him under IPC Sections 153-A, 120-B, 505 (2), 34.

Last Updated: June 28, 2023
BENGALURU:  The Congress government in Karnataka filed an FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya for tweeting a “derogatory” posts against Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders.

194 Journalists Targeted Across India In 2022: Report

Ramesh Babu, state Congress leader, had lodged a complaint in this regard. The complaint was filed for releasing an animated video of Rahul Gandhi and claiming that Congress is indulging in anti-national activities.

“We had lodged a complaint under IPC Sections 505 (2), 553 (A), 120 (B), 34. Let Amit Malviya come to Bengaluru and explain how Congress has indulged in anti-national activities. Otherwise he will have to seek apologies and give a letter to that effect that he won’t make such charges in future,” Ramesh Babu said.

The complaint alleged that Amit Malviya stated, “Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game. Amit Malviya further stated that more dangerous are people who are pulling strings of #Raga like Sam P, staunchly anti India, they leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji.”

9 saal, 9 sawaal’: Congress asks PM Modi 9 questions as BJP govt completes 9 years

The video indicated that Rahul Gandhi was utilizing the International media to break India and downgrade its economic growth ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The video stated that Gandhi is trying to divide India by spreading the ‘minority hate narrative’ within the country and is using international media platforms to defame Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Reacting to the FIR against Amit Malaviya, Priyank Kharge, state minister stated, “Whenever BJP bears the brunt of law, they cry. They have a problem following the law of the land. I want to ask the BJP which part of the FIR has been filed with a mala fide intention. We have done it after taking legal opinion,” he said.

