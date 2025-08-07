Karnataka CEO Dares Rahul Gandhi to Prove Voter Fraud Claims Under Oath

BENGALURU- The political storm over alleged voter fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has intensified as Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), issued a pointed rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi’s accusations and demanded a signed declaration under oath substantiating the charges.

The confrontation erupted after Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, held a press conference in New Delhi on August 7, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate electoral rolls, particularly in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of Bangalore Central constituency.

Gandhi alleged “vote chori” involving 1,00,250 fake votes, citing figures like 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 fake addresses, 10,452 bulk voters, and 33,692 misused Form 6 registrations.

He claimed these discrepancies allowed the BJP to win despite Congress’s internal surveys predicting a higher tally: “Elections are choreographed… Our internal polling predicted 16 seats in Karnataka, but we won only nine.”

In a swift and formal response, CEO Karnataka, issued a letter asking Gandhi to provide a written declaration under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, affirming the truth of his claims. The letter warned of legal consequences for false declarations, referencing Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and Section 227 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The CEO’s office also emphasized the transparency and due diligence undertaken during the 2024 electoral process, stating that over 9.17 lakh claims and objections were addressed during the Special Summary Revision, with final rolls shared with all political parties. The CEO noted that no formal objections or appeals were filed by the Indian National Congress at that time.

Further, the Election Commission reminded Gandhi that any challenge to election outcomes must be made through an Election Petition in the High Court, a step he has not yet taken. ECI sources criticized the Congress leader’s approach, saying, “If Mr. Gandhi is confident in his allegations, he must sign the oath and go public. Otherwise, he should withdraw his fabricated narrative.”

Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed the allegations as baseless, with senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accusing Gandhi of repeating a pattern of falsehoods followed by legal retractions. The BJP has announced a counter-protest in Bengaluru on August 8 to defend the Election Commission’s credibility.

On the other hand, Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar backed Gandhi’s assertions, stating that similar voter list irregularities were found in Bengaluru Rural and that an investigation has been initiated. The Congress Party will also hold a protest on August 8, where Gandhi is expected to submit a formal representation to EC officials.

The controversy has brought national focus back on electoral integrity, especially with Gandhi questioning BJP’s victories in other states like Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, despite visible anti-incumbency trends. While the ECI maintains its processes are transparent and verifiable, the onus now lies on Gandhi to either back his allegations with proof or face possible legal action.