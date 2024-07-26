ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Tawang Honors Kargil Heroes

The day's celebrations included patriotic cultural programs, student speech competitions in various languages, and performances that underscored the nation's respect and admiration for its armed forces.

Last Updated: July 26, 2024
1 minute read
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Tawang Honors Kargil Heroes

TAWANG-  Tawang commemorated the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas with a series of solemn and celebratory events, paying tribute to the brave Indian Armed Forces personnel who secured victory in the Kargil War.

The Rajat Jayanti Mahotsava began with a tree plantation drive, attended by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, Brigadier VS Rajput, Commander of the Tawang Brigade, ADC Sang Khandu, SP Dorjee Wangdi Thongon, other senior officers, ex-servicemen, public leaders, and students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Following this, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Tawang War Memorial, where participants honored the fallen heroes.

In his address, DC Kanki Darang reflected on the sacrifices made by soldiers during the Kargil conflict. He praised their valor, recalling their victory and the famous slogan “Yeh dil maange more.”

Also Read- Recruitment 2024- for the post of Inspector (Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs); apply till August 23

He expressed heartfelt prayers for those who could not return and highlighted the pivotal role of the Scouts in high-altitude warfare.

Darang emphasized that the Kargil War served as a clear message to intruders about the vigilance of Indian border guarding forces, who are committed to defending every inch of Indian territory.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor pays tributes to Kargil War martyrs

Brigadier VS Rajput welcomed attendees to the Tawang War Memorial and extended gratitude to the local community for their unwavering support. He appealed to everyone to contribute to national causes and to foster strong civil-military relations in Tawang.

The day’s celebrations included patriotic cultural programs, student speech competitions in various languages, and performances that underscored the nation’s respect and admiration for its armed forces.

Tags
Last Updated: July 26, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: M G George Muthoot Education Centre inaugurated at MGC Ziro

Arunachal: M G George Muthoot Education Centre inaugurated at MGC Ziro

Arunachal: Special Aadhar enrollment camp kick started at Ziro

Arunachal: Special Aadhar enrollment camp kick started at Ziro

Arunachal Pradesh among top four states in substance abuse: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh among top four states in substance abuse: Minister

Arunachal: Youth beaten to death at a Rehab Center in Pasighat, 11 arrested

Arunachal: Youth beaten to death at a Rehab Center in Pasighat, 11 arrested

Arunachal: Beti Janmotsav observed in CHC Kimin

Arunachal: Beti Janmotsav observed in CHC Kimin

Arunachal: Gajraj Corps Enhances Educational Facilities at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya in Thingbu

Arunachal: Gajraj Corps Enhances Educational Facilities at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya in Thingbu

Arunachal: First large scale cabbage garden of Ziro starts its sale of produce

Arunachal: First large scale cabbage garden of Ziro starts its sale of produce

APSSB Recruitment 2024: 71 posts of Lower Division Clerk, Apply online till August 7

APSSB Recruitment 2024: 71 posts of Lower Division Clerk, Apply online till August 7

Arunachal: BJP MLA Ninong Ering urges taking up China’s under-construction mega dam issue with Centre

Arunachal: BJP MLA Ninong Ering urges taking up China’s under-construction mega dam issue with Centre

Arunachal Pradesh tables Bill to curb the irregularities and use of unfair means in public examinations

Arunachal Pradesh tables Bill to curb the irregularities and use of unfair means in public examinations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button