Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped By Security Staff At Chandigarh Airport

NEW DELHI- Newly elected MP and actor Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force constable in Chandigarh airport, allegedly over “disrespecting farmers”. Ms Ranaut, who won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, was about to board a flight for Delhi when the incident happened.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who allegedly slapped the new MP has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur.

After slapping Ms Ranaut, the paramilitary constable allegedly told the actor-turned-MP it was for “disrespecting farmers”, alluding to the 15-month-long protest by farmers against the (now scrapped) farm laws and other issues including a legal guarantee of minimum support price in 2020-21.

Mobile footage shows Ms Ranaut being escorted by a ring of security officers towards the security check-in, where she is seen talking to some CISF officers.

#Breaking: Kangana Ranaut got slapped by a lady CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport for her Anti-farmer remarks. pic.twitter.com/gnCCzIQi8A — Bharat (@crazy_bharat_7) June 6, 2024

The CISF Commandant has taken note of the incident, and is questioning the constable, sources said. One of her aides has also informed the local police, sources said.

Ms Ranaut did not talk to reporters after landing in Delhi. Earlier today, she had posted a photo on Instagram captioned, “On my way to parliament. Mandi ki sansad.”

In a video statement on X later this evening, Ms Ranaut said she is safe, but is concerned about rising terrorism in Punjab.

“I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident happened at the security check-in. The woman guard waited for me to cross. She then came from the side and hit me. She started throwing expletives. I asked why she hit me. She said ‘I support farmers’. I am safe, but my concern is terrorism is rising in Punjab. How do we handle that?” Ms Ranaut said.

Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab…. pic.twitter.com/7aefpp4blQ — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 6, 2024

The CISF constable said she was upset with Ms Ranaut over the actor-turned-MP’s “Rs 100” statement during the farmers’ protest. “She had given a statement that the farmers are sitting there for ₹ 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement,” the constable said.