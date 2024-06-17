ADVERTISEMENT
National

Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri, several injured

There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am.

Last Updated: June 17, 2024
1 minute read
Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train- Several passengers were injured when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from behind near New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal.

“There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am,” PTI reported citing divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, he said.

Watch Video 

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated.”

Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue,…

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 17, 2024

Help Desk number at Sealdah in connection with Kanchanjunga train collision:-

  • 033-23508794
  • 033-23833326
  • Helpline No. GHY Station
  • 03612731621
  • 03612731622
  • 03612731623

Efforts are underway to shift the injured passengers to nearby hospitals, with senior officials rushing to the scene to oversee operations.

According to the information so far, the goods train overshot the signal and crashed into the Kanchanjungha Express. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is learnt to be monitoring the situation from the Railways war room in Delhi.

Mr Vaishnaw has said in a post on X that rescue operations have started on a war footing. “Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site,” he said.

( This is a developing story/ more update awaited )

