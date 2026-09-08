Kamle Panchayat Leaders Demand Verification of PMAY-G Beneficiary Selection

RAGA- Panchayat leaders of the 6-Pate Zilla Parishad Constituency in Kamle district have sought an independent inquiry and fresh reassessment of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), citing discrepancies between household assessments and the beneficiary figures reflected in official records.

The issue was raised during a press briefing at the Raga Press Club, where the Panchayat representatives called for the intervention of higher authorities to examine the assessment and verification process carried out under Puchigeko CD Block.

The key concern raised by the leaders is the gap between the number of households assessed and those ultimately included in the PMAY-G beneficiary list. According to them, 472 households were assessed across five concerned GPC segments, but only 22 households were included in the beneficiary list.

Also Read- Namsai Police Rescue 34 Children, Trace 4 Adults; Four Arrested in Suspected Child Trafficking Case

The representatives also highlighted the Pate-VIII GPC segment, where no beneficiary was reportedly reflected in the PMAY-G list. They said the nil beneficiary figure was difficult to reconcile with the ground-level assessment and warranted a detailed examination.

The Panchayat leaders further alleged that beneficiaries were concentrated largely in three segments, while Pate-VIII had no listed beneficiary. They argued that the disparity raised questions about whether the assessment, verification and prioritisation process had accurately captured eligible households.

Also Read- Namsai Solung Festival Highlights Adi Community’s Rich Cultural Heritage

To establish the facts, the leaders have demanded verification of household assessment records, physical verification reports, beneficiary and priority lists, AwaasSoft data and other documents connected with the selection and exclusion of beneficiaries.

They have also called for fresh physical verification and reassessment of eligible households in the Pate-III, Pate-V, Pate-VI, Pate-VII and Pate-VIII GPC segments. The representatives suggested that the exercise preferably be conducted by officials who were not involved in the earlier assessment process, in order to ensure impartiality.

The Panchayat leaders also sought an inquiry into the functioning of Biluk Lomdak, EO (RE), Puchigeko CD Block, in relation to the implementation of PMAY-G. However, they clarified that their complaint was intended to establish the facts and ensure transparency, rather than make unverified personal allegations.

Also Read- Tawang DC Felicitates 62 Teachers for 100% Subject Results in CBSE Exams

The demand comes against the backdrop of PMAY-G’s objective of providing housing assistance to eligible rural households. Any substantial mismatch between household assessments and final beneficiary lists can therefore have a direct bearing on whether deserving families receive housing support.

The Panchayat representatives have urged the higher authorities to intervene at the earliest, conduct an impartial reassessment of PMAY-G beneficiaries in 6-Pate Block, and take appropriate action if negligence or procedural irregularities are established.