Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay Calls for Inclusive Development and People-Centric Governance

SHERGAON- The Dream for United Arunachal (DUA) initiative is taking its message of tribal unity, social harmony and inclusive development across Arunachal Pradesh through its flagship campaign, EK AUR DUA — Empathy, Kindness, Arunachal Unity Ride.

The DUA delegation, led by chairman Dr. Gumjum Haider and secretary Suraj Tayam, received a warm reception in Shergaon during its statewide tour. The interactive programme was hosted by Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay and brought together community organisations, student bodies, local representatives, administrative officials and residents to discuss social cohesion, youth empowerment and sustainable development.

The initiative aims to strengthen solidarity across Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse tribal communities through empathy, mutual respect and constructive engagement.

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MLA calls for inclusive development

Addressing the gathering, MLA Tseten Chombay highlighted the cultural diversity of his constituency, which includes the Monpa and Sherdukpen communities, alongside administrative areas such as Rupa and Kalaktang.

He commended local community organisations and village councils for helping maintain social harmony at the grassroots level. He stressed that lasting progress requires communities, young people and leaders to work together without discrimination.

Chombay also called for transparent, people-centric governance and structured consultations with stakeholders to ensure that local aspirations are considered in major development projects.

Emphasising the role of young people, he encouraged them to pursue skill development, constructive engagement and positive social action rather than allowing regional divisions to undermine collective progress.

He described grassroots empowerment and the development of border villages as important pillars of the state’s security and economic growth.

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Community organisations participate

The programme witnessed participation from several civil society and student organisations, including the Shergaon Village Council, Tenga Valley Council, All Monpa Students’ Union, All West Kameng District Students’ Union, Women Welfare Association, Monpa Mimang Tshogpa, Kalaktang Tsopa, Arunachal Regional Youth Welfare Association and Shergaon Youth Association.

The participation of these organisations reflected the initiative’s emphasis on bringing community institutions, youth groups and local leadership into a common platform for dialogue and cooperation.

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Statewide campaign to bridge tribal divides

Explaining the campaign’s roadmap, DUA chairman Dr. Gumjum Haider said the multi-phase expedition seeks to transcend tribal divisions through a statewide framework based on empathy, kindness, mutual respect and solidarity.

The tour began in western Arunachal Pradesh, engaging communities including the Sherdukpen, Bugun, Sartang, Miji, Aka and Monpa across locations such as Dirang, Tawang, Jang, Bomdila, Lumla, Shergaon and Rupa.

According to the press release, the campaign is planned to expand into central, foothill and eastern districts, covering locations including Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Daporijo, Aalo, Basar, Pasighat, Likabali, Namsai, Tezu, Hawaii, Changlang, Longding and Tirap.

The statewide outreach is intended to build stronger relationships among communities while encouraging citizens to participate in discussions on development and social progress.

Youth empowerment and environmental conservation

Beyond community unity, the campaign has identified youth skill development, socio-economic self-reliance, conservation of catchment areas and ecological preservation as key priorities.

Haider emphasised that strengthening local governance and creating opportunities for young people would be essential to building a prosperous Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative also aligns its broader vision with the goals of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal by 2047, according to the press release.

Building a shared vision for Arunachal Pradesh

The Shergaon programme highlights the role of grassroots organisations and community leadership in promoting social harmony across a geographically and culturally diverse state.

While the campaign’s success will depend on sustained engagement across the districts it plans to visit, its emphasis on dialogue, youth development and environmental responsibility places community participation at the centre of its stated objectives.

The initiative now aims to carry its message of unity and self-reliance to more communities across Arunachal Pradesh, encouraging collective action towards inclusive and sustainable development.