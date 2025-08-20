Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka Sworn-in as Lokayukta Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka (Retd.) was sworn-in as the Chairperson of the Lokayukta, Arunachal Pradesh, in a solemn ceremony held at the Vivekananda Hall of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Wednesday. Alongside him, Sang Phuntsok, (Retd. IAS officer ), took oath as a member of the anti-corruption body.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Chairperson and member.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Cabinet Ministers senior officials, and dignitaries. State Chief Secretary Manish Gupta conducted the proceedings.

Following the ceremony, Justice Deka called on the Governor. During the interaction, Governor Parnaik underscored the pivotal role of the Lokayukta in upholding transparency, integrity, and accountability in public life. He reminded that the Lokayukta is not merely a statutory institution but a “moral guardian” entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding democratic governance.

The Governor urged the Chairperson to play a proactive role in combating corruption and promoting good governance. “A corruption-free system is the foundation of people’s trust in governance, and institutions like the Lokayukta are key to achieving it,” he emphasized.

He further expressed his expectation of receiving the annual report of the Lokayukta, describing it as an important tool to assess the functioning of public institutions and to guide the State towards stronger accountability mechanisms.

With the appointment of Justice Deka and Mr Phuntsok, the State government aims to further strengthen the fight against corruption and reinforce the trust of the people in public institutions.