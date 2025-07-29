Joint Secretary K.K. Nirala Reviews FTI Arunachal Campus Progress at Jollang Rakap

JOLLANG RAKAP- K.K. Nirala, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, undertook a comprehensive review of the Film and Television Institute (FTI) Arunachal Pradesh at Jollang Rakap on Tuesday, stressing the need for expedited project completion and enhanced institutional coordination.

He was accompanied by Ms. Vishakha Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Papum Pare; Samiran Dutta, Director, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI); and Utsav Paramer, Deputy Registrar of FTI Arunachal Pradesh.

During the site inspection, the Joint Secretary closely examined key infrastructure facilities, including, Classroom theatres, Library, Girls’ hostel, Dining block, Academic and accommodation buildings.

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

He emphasized the importance of fostering a positive learning atmosphere through functional and accessible infrastructure, urging all stakeholders to operate in synergy to make FTI Arunachal a center of excellence in cinematic and media education.

Highlighting concerns over delays in some construction components due to inconsistencies in scope of work and payment schedules, Nirala directed the executing firm, M/s Kenge Construction Company, to submit a documented breakdown of these issues in coordination with CPWD, backed by supporting documents.

Also Read- NABARD GM Reviews Rural Development Initiatives in Keyi Panyor District

“These administrative and financial bottlenecks must be resolved without delay to ensure swift progress,” he asserted.

To ensure better on-ground synergy, he recommended regular coordination meetings between the District Administration and FTI authorities, aimed at ensuring familiarity, grievance resolution, and streamlined execution.

The Joint Secretary also assessed service infrastructure such as Water supply, Power connectivity, Waste management systems, Campus transportation and access.

He particularly underscored the need to complete classroom theatres at the earliest, given their critical role in curriculum delivery.

Also Read- Mega Oil Palm Drive Launched in Lohit to Replace Opium with Opportunity and Boost Oil Self-Reliance

Deputy Commissioner Ms. Vishakha Yadav assured the institute of full administrative support, including, Regular police patrolling in and around the campus for security, Facilitated Inner Line Permit (ILP) services for students and faculty to ease bureaucratic processes

An extensive site visit was conducted to assess both completed and ongoing constructions. Of the 21 buildings planned, 10 have been completed and handed over to the institute. Notably, two major facilities—the CRT Classroom and Performance Lab—which were central demands during the May 2025 student protests, have now been completed, providing significant relief to the student community.

M/s Kenge Construction Company also presented a detailed timeline for completion of the remaining structures and committed to adhere to the proposed deadlines.

The review was attended by, Tad Logi, Executive Engineer, PHED Itanagar, Rajesh Dawe, Executive Engineer, Electrical, Arun Tiwari, GM, PGCIL, Representatives from Tata Projects Limited, Taba Kunya, GPC Member, Land donors from the Jollang Rakap area