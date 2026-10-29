JNV Tawang Organises Legal Awareness Programme to Promote Child Safety and Rights

TAWANG: PM SHRI School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Tawang, in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Tawang, organised a legal awareness programme under Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan, a pan-India school awareness campaign focused on child protection, personal safety and children’s rights.

The programme aimed to equip students with the knowledge to recognise unsafe situations, understand their legal rights and seek timely assistance in cases of abuse, exploitation or other violations of children’s rights.

Advocates Sonam Zangmu and Lobsang Tashi conducted the awareness session, explaining key legal safeguards designed to protect children and uphold their dignity, welfare and access to justice.

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The session covered several legislations, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, as amended; the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005; laws prohibiting child marriage; the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009; and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Through informative and interactive discussions, students were encouraged to identify potentially harmful situations, speak up against wrongdoing and approach trusted adults or appropriate authorities when they felt unsafe or needed assistance.

Principal stresses the importance of speaking up

Addressing the gathering, JNV Tawang Principal M. L. Meena emphasised that awareness, safety and protection are fundamental to ensuring a secure childhood for every child.

Highlighting the campaign’s message, “Jagrukta, Suraksha aur Sanrakshan – Har Bachche Ka Adhikar; Har Bachche Ka Bachpan, Hum Sab Ki Zimmedari,” he said that protecting children was a collective responsibility shared by schools, parents, communities and institutions.

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Meena urged students not to remain silent when confronted with situations that made them feel uncomfortable, threatened or unsafe. He encouraged them to seek help without fear and reassured them that reporting a problem was neither a matter of shame nor a reason for guilt.

He also pointed out that a lack of awareness, fear, social stigma and uncertainty about available support mechanisms can prevent incidents involving crimes against children from being reported.

According to the Principal, awareness initiatives such as Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan can help bridge this gap by enabling students to understand their rights, recognise wrongdoing and access appropriate legal and institutional support.

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Focus on a safe school environment

The Principal stressed the need to foster a child-friendly school environment in which every student feels safe, respected and heard, allowing them to learn and develop with confidence and dignity.

He thanked DLSA Tawang and Advocates Sonam Zangmu and Lobsang Tashi for their contribution to the programme and appreciated the efforts of legal services institutions in extending awareness of children’s rights and protection mechanisms to educational institutions.

The programme highlighted the importance of personal safety, access to education and protection from abuse, exploitation and neglect.

Through initiatives such as Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan, JNV Tawang reaffirmed its commitment to promoting legal awareness and nurturing a safe, supportive and inclusive learning environment.

The campaign’s central message remained clear: a safe childhood is every child’s right, and protecting it is everyone’s responsibility.