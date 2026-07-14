JNC Pasighat Relaunches Multidisciplinary Research Journal ‘Arunachal Vision’

PASIGHAT- Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, has formally relaunched its official multidisciplinary research journal, Arunachal Vision, marking the publication of Volume 6, Issue 1 (2026) after a prolonged interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the retirement of the journal’s previous Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Sk Sinha.

The journal, which carries ISSN 2321-4201, was released during a function held on the college campus in the presence of Principal Dr. Gindu Borang, Vice Principal Dr. Leki Sitang, Research and Development Cell In-Charge Dr. Kento Kadu, Chief Editor Dr. Temin Payum, along with Heads of Departments, faculty members and researchers.

The latest volume features 19 research articles spanning multiple disciplines, highlighting the college’s commitment to interdisciplinary academic research. The publication includes studies on education policy, social sciences, indigenous knowledge systems, literature, environmental studies, ethnobotany and public health.

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Among the featured research papers are studies on the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and vocational education in Arunachal Pradesh by Sony Dupak and Dr. Leki Sitang, documentation of Adi oral traditions, a GIS-based physico-chemical analysis of the Siang River, research on cancer prevalence in East Siang district associated with the consumption of carcinogenic food substances, ethnomedicinal practices among the Monpa community of Tawang, and a review of Clerodendrum colebrookianum for the management of hypertension.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries described Arunachal Vision as an important academic platform for documenting region-specific issues, promoting evidence-based research and preserving indigenous knowledge. They said the journal reflects the institution’s sustained research culture and its commitment to advancing quality higher education in Arunachal Pradesh.

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In the Editorial Note, Chief Editor Dr. Temin Payum acknowledged the contributions of the editorial team, authors, reviewers and the college administration in reviving the publication despite various challenges.

The college also announced that Arunachal Vision will soon transition to a digital platform under a new title—Jawaharlal Nehru College Research Journal (Online). The online publication will be hosted on the official college website, enabling wider accessibility, greater visibility of research outputs and stronger integration with contemporary academic publishing networks.

The relaunch of the journal is expected to strengthen the research ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh by encouraging original, region-focused scholarship among faculty members, researchers and students while enhancing the visibility of academic work from the state.