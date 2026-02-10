JNC, Nagaland University to Host International Seminar

PASIGHAT— The Department of English of Jawaharlal Nehru College ( JNC ) is set to collaborate with the Department of English of Nagaland University, Kohima Campus, to co-host a two-day international seminar titled “Between the Two Worlds: Translation as a Cultural Dialogue in English and Hindi Literature”.

The seminar is scheduled to be held on April 9 and 10, 2026, and will be conducted in hybrid mode, enabling participation from scholars and academicians from India and abroad.

The initiative is being led by Dr. Gindu Borang, Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College, with academic support from Dr. Leki Sitang, Vice-Principal, and Dr. Abani Doley, Seminar Coordinator from the Department of English (UG and PG). According to Dr. Borang, the seminar aims to promote academic exchange, strengthen inter-university collaboration, and project the cultural and literary heritage of Arunachal Pradesh on a wider academic platform.

He noted that the focus on translation as a cultural dialogue would help explore the intersections between languages, literature and societies, particularly in the context of English and Hindi literary traditions.

Dr. Borang also expressed gratitude to Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaland University, and the seminar convenors for extending the invitation to Jawaharlal Nehru College to act as a co-host institution.

Officials said that the seminar will feature participation from eminent scholars and distinguished academicians from India and overseas, providing a platform for critical discussions on translation studies, cultural exchange and comparative literature.