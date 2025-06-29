J&K Court Orders FIR Against Zee News, News18 for Defaming Deceased Teacher in Operation Sindoor Coverage

POONCH ( Jammu & Kashmir )- In a significant development, a local court in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district has directed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against prominent national news channels Zee News and News18 India. The channels are accused of broadcasting false and defamatory content about Qari Iqbal, a civilian teacher who was killed in Pakistani shelling on May 7, 2025, at District Hospital Poonch.

The court’s directive, issued on June 28, 2025, came in response to a petition filed by Sheikh Mohd Saleem, who alleged that the channels misrepresented Qari Iqbal as a “Pakistani terrorist” and “notorious commander” in their coverage of Operation Sindoor—a military operation launched following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack earlier in May.

According to the complaint, Zee News and News18 India aired unverified claims linking Qari Iqbal to terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, even alleging his involvement in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The reports further claimed he was on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most-wanted list. However, the court found no evidence to support these allegations and termed the reports defamatory and unethical.

Saleem had previously issued legal notices to both media outlets on May 10, demanding ₹5 crore each in damages and a public apology for the distress caused to the teacher’s family. As no retraction or apology was issued, he moved the court seeking legal remedy.

Rejecting the local police’s contention that it lacked jurisdiction because the broadcasts originated in Delhi, the Chief Judicial Magistrate cited Section 199 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), clarifying that defamation consequences experienced in Poonch brought the case under its jurisdiction.

The court ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) of Poonch to register the FIR within seven days and initiate a time-bound, impartial investigation. A compliance report is to be submitted upon completion of the probe.

In its remarks, the court emphasized that the failure of the channels to verify facts before making such serious allegations constituted a gross breach of journalistic ethics and Press Council of India guidelines. It noted that the broadcasts caused irreparable emotional and reputational damage to the deceased’s family.

This case, set against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, has reignited debate on the responsibility of media in conflict zones and the need for stringent checks against unverified reporting. Legal analysts believe the court’s directive could set an important precedent in holding media outlets accountable, especially in instances involving deceased individuals who cannot defend their reputation.

Qari Iqbal’s family has welcomed the court’s order, hoping it will restore his dignity and serve as a warning against sensationalist reporting.

As of now, Zee News and News18 India have not responded publicly to the court’s directive. The investigation is expected to scrutinize the editorial decisions, sourcing practices, and fact-checking mechanisms employed in the broadcasts.