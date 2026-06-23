Jio Highlights Expanding 4G and 5G Network Across North East India

SHILLONG- Reliance Jio highlighted its efforts to strengthen digital connectivity and promote digital inclusion across North East India during the North East India Infrastructure Summit & Exhibition 2026 held in Shillong, Meghalaya, last week.

The company outlined its growing digital infrastructure footprint in the region, driven by an extensive 4G and 5G network, high-speed broadband services, and a range of digital platforms aimed at enhancing connectivity and access to digital services. Jio stated that it continues to expand telecom infrastructure in both urban centres and remote areas, supporting broader socio-economic development across the North East.

These developments were presented byPrem Patnaik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – North East, Reliance Jio Infocomm, during a panel discussion titled “Waterways to Wireless Connectivity – The Emerging Stories of our Ashtalakshmi.” The session formed part of the North East India Infrastructure Summit & Exhibition 2026, a platform focused on exploring opportunities and challenges in infrastructure development across the region.

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The panel featured senior government officials and industry representatives, including Anurag Bajpai, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur; Rajeev Singh, Additional Director General, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways; Atul Pundir, Deputy Director, Indian Roads Congress; O.P. Minhas, Deputy Director General (Admin), North East LSA, Department of Telecommunications; K.L. Nongbri, Joint Secretary, Information Technology & Communications Department, Government of Meghalaya; Raj Chakraborty, Commissioner, Public Works Department, Government of Assam; Daniel Alex, Chief Business Officer, NELCO; and Pradeep Purohit, CEO, Star Cement. The discussion was moderated by Atul Kulkarni, Member of the Board of Governors, IIM Shillong.

During the session, Jio discussed the challenges associated with expanding telecom infrastructure in the North East, including difficult terrain, dispersed populations, and logistical constraints. The company noted that collaboration with state governments and local authorities has played a significant role in enabling network expansion and improving connectivity in underserved regions.

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The company also stressed the importance of continued cooperation among policymakers, telecom operators, and infrastructure stakeholders to bridge the digital divide and ensure that rural and remote communities benefit from digital services and emerging technologies.

The two-day summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, infrastructure experts, investors, and technology providers to deliberate on strategies for accelerating infrastructure-led growth in North East India. Discussions covered a wide range of sectors, including transportation, digital infrastructure, logistics, urban development, tourism, and sustainable economic growth.

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The event was inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, and other senior government officials and industry leaders.

The inaugural session highlighted ongoing and planned investments in roadways, highways, waterways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects aimed at improving regional connectivity and creating new economic opportunities across the North Eastern states.

The summit served as a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and explore collaborative approaches to infrastructure development, with digital connectivity emerging as a key component of the region’s long-term growth strategy.