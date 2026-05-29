Jio Emerges as India’s Patent Powerhouse with Record FY26 Intellectual Property Growth

NEW DELHI- Jio Platforms and its subsidiaries filed approximately 3,476 patent applications during the financial year 2025-26, averaging nearly 10 patent filings every day, according to data released in Reliance Industries Limited’s Integrated Annual Report 2025-26.

The latest figures indicate a significant acceleration in intellectual property creation by the Reliance Group’s digital services arm. The FY26 patent filings represent a sharp increase from 1,654 applications filed during FY25 and 1,255 applications in FY24, reflecting the company’s growing focus on research-driven technology development.

As of March 31, 2026, Jio Platforms and its subsidiaries had cumulatively filed 6,817 patents worldwide. Of these, 2,393 were filed in India and 4,424 in international jurisdictions. The company reported that 1,009 patents have been granted globally, including 538 in India and 471 overseas.

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The patent portfolio spans a range of emerging technologies, including 5G and 6G communications, artificial intelligence, large language models, deep learning, Internet of Things (IoT), NB-IoT systems, big data platforms and Jio’s indigenous 5G technology stack. The filings also cover products and services such as multi-user Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), JioBrain and other AI-based offerings.

The surge in patent activity coincides with increased investment in research and development across the Reliance Group. The company reported total R&D expenditure of ₹4,682 crore during FY26, comprising ₹3,317 crore in capital expenditure and ₹1,365 crore in revenue expenditure. This represents an increase of nearly 12% compared with FY25 and a growth of more than 28% over the last two financial years.

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Beyond telecommunications and digital services, Reliance’s innovation efforts extend to circular economy solutions, bio-innovations, green hydrogen, climate technologies, responsible chemistry and industrial indigenisation. The company’s Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business has filed 2,527 patent applications across more than 55 countries, with 1,177 patents already granted.

Reliance stated that more than 1,000 scientists, engineers and specialists are engaged in its in-house R&D programmes. The company also highlighted a structured intellectual property governance framework designed to strengthen and manage its expanding patent portfolio.

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The increase in patent filings reflects Reliance’s broader strategy of positioning itself as a technology creator rather than solely a technology adopter. The company has increasingly emphasised deep-tech capabilities, advanced manufacturing and home-grown digital infrastructure as central pillars of its long-term growth plans.

Industry observers note that the scale of Jio’s patent activity places it among India’s leading corporate innovators, particularly in strategic sectors such as telecommunications, artificial intelligence and next-generation digital infrastructure.