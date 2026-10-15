Jiden Gao Wins Institutional-Level Youth Debate Competition at Arunachal Pradesh University﻿

PASIGHAT- Jiden Gao, a third-semester student of the Department of Commerce, won the Institutional-Level Youth Debate Competition 2026 at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), highlighting student engagement with questions of youth rights, choices and social responsibility.

Mittu Bhagan secured the second position, while Ayang Lego finished third in the competition held at the university’s Conference Hall on Wednesday.

Organised by the Siang Trust in collaboration with APU, the event brought together 24 participants from various university departments to debate the theme, “The Youth of Today: More Rights, More Choice, More Voice, but Less Responsibility.”

The topic encouraged students to examine whether expanding opportunities and freedoms for young people are being matched by an equivalent sense of accountability towards society.

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Structured format tested speaking and reasoning skills

The competition followed a structured format designed to assess participants’ presentation, argumentation and rebuttal skills. Each speaker was allotted four minutes for an opening presentation, two minutes to respond to opposing arguments and present counterpoints, and one minute for closing remarks.

A three-member panel evaluated the performances. The jury comprised Professor (Dr.) Prakash Chandra Jena, Dean of Academic Affairs at APU; Dr. Razzeko Delley, Head of the Department of English; and Dr. Rajen Miwu, Head of the Department of Commerce.

The judges praised the standard of debate and commended the participants for their enthusiasm, seriousness and effective presentation.

The format required students to organise their arguments within strict time limits while responding to competing viewpoints, skills that are relevant to academic discussions, public speaking and civic engagement.

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University highlights academic and social participation

The programme began with the rendition of Vande Mataram, followed by a welcome address from Adam Paksok, Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematics.

APU Registrar Narmi Darang paid tribute to the late Professor Tamo Mibang, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University and a pioneer of indigenous studies in Arunachal Pradesh.

Darang recalled Mibang’s contributions to academics, sports and social activism and encouraged students to participate actively in university programmes.

The emphasis on participation reflected the organisers’ broader objective of using debate as a platform for developing confidence, communication skills and critical thinking among students.

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Siang Trust plans wider inter-institutional competition

Siang Trust Coordinator Asokan K.V. said the youth debate was a new initiative that would become a regular feature in the organisation’s annual calendar.

He said students from 14 institutions were expected to participate in the next phase. Under the proposed format, each institution would nominate one representative for an inter-institutional debate to be held shortly.

Siang Trust President Captain Mohonto Panging Pao congratulated the participants and highlighted the value of debate in improving vocabulary, communication, confidence and clarity of expression. He added that focused preparation could help students strengthen their performance further.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Leki C. Thungon, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science.

With plans to extend the initiative to other institutions, the competition could provide a broader platform for students to engage with contemporary social questions and develop skills in reasoned discussion. The proposed next phase will determine how widely the initiative expands beyond the university.