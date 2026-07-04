Jering Matkir Society Felicitates 42 Achievers

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Jering Matkir Society (JMS) on Saturday organised its 5th Felicitation of Achievers 2026 at the IGJ Higher Secondary School Auditorium in Pasighat, honouring 42 achievers from different fields and encouraging the younger generation to pursue excellence through education, hard work and perseverance.

The ceremony recognised achievements from the 2024–25 and 2025–26 academic sessions. It was attended by Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, a senior member of JMS, along with senior government officials, educationists, community leaders, society members, parents and well-wishers.

Senior members and office-bearers of JMS and its Education and Counselling Committee congratulated the achievers for bringing recognition to the community through their academic and professional accomplishments.

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Speakers emphasised the importance of education as a foundation for social and economic progress and encouraged young people to remain focused on their goals despite challenges.

A total of 42 achievers were felicitated across several categories. These included seven students from CBSE Class X, 11 from Class XII, eight achievers in higher education and competitive examinations, one air pistol gold medallist, one Post Graduate Teacher, nine Junior Engineers, three Assistant Engineers and two Circle Officers selected through the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE).

The programme also recognised university gold medallists, PhD scholars, students admitted to prestigious international universities and candidates who cleared state and national-level competitive examinations. The range of achievements reflected the growing academic and professional aspirations among young people from the community.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the event, JMS President Er. Tarik Mize recalled that the society had earlier organised similar felicitation programmes in Itanagar and Pasighat.

He said that after a gap of nearly five to six years, the society decided to jointly honour achievers from two academic sessions, making this year’s programme one of the largest recognition events organised by JMS.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Tapi Darang said achievement requires sustained dedication, consistency, discipline and perseverance.

“Whatever career you choose, remain committed to your goals with sincerity, hard work and determination. Success will certainly follow,” Darang said.

JMS General Secretary Nalo Jerang and Felicitation of Achievers Programme Chairperson Dr. Kaling Jerang said the objective of the event went beyond recognising meritorious students and successful candidates.

They said the programme was also intended to inspire other young people to value education, pursue higher learning, prepare for competitive examinations and strive for excellence in their chosen fields.

The felicitated achievers expressed gratitude to the Jering Matkir Society, donors and well-wishers for recognising their accomplishments and supporting them emotionally and financially in pursuing their goals.

Kanki Darang, Chairman of the Education and Counselling Committee, JMS, said the event served as both a celebration of excellence and a reaffirmation of the society’s commitment to nurturing future leaders and motivating the next generation to achieve greater academic and professional success.

The felicitation programme highlighted the role community organisations can play in recognising achievement and creating visible role models for younger students. By honouring success across academics, public service, engineering and sports, the event sought to reinforce the message that sustained effort and access to education can open multiple pathways for young people.