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Jantar Mantar Protest Gathers Momentum Ahead of ‘Chalo Sansad’ March

The education reform protest at Jantar Mantar has expanded into a nationwide youth movement, with organisers planning a peaceful "Chalo Sansad" march as Parliament's Monsoon Session begins amid heightened security and political debate.

Last Updated: 19/07/2026
2 minutes read
Jantar Mantar Protest Gathers Momentum Ahead of 'Chalo Sansad' March

NEW DELHI: The ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities and education reforms has evolved into a broader youth-led movement, with organisers preparing for a proposed “Chalo Sansad” march to Parliament on Monday, coinciding with the opening of the Monsoon Session.

The agitation, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and supported by activist Sonam Wangchuk, has drawn participation from students, young professionals, and civil society groups. Organisers have appealed for a peaceful demonstration, asking participants to carry only the national flag, copies of the Constitution, or portraits of national leaders, while avoiding political or organisational banners.

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According to organisers, the march is scheduled to begin from Jantar Mantar and proceed towards Parliament. However, Delhi Police has stated that no permission has been sought or granted for such a march and has warned that any unauthorised gathering near Parliament would invite legal action. Security has been tightened across central Delhi ahead of the Monsoon Session.

Also Read- Sonam Wangchuk Shifted to Hospital on Day 21 of Hunger Strike Amid Protests

The movement gained further attention after Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 following medical advice and court directions over concerns regarding his health after a prolonged hunger strike. From the hospital, Wangchuk has continued to appeal for public participation in the proposed march, describing it as a peaceful democratic movement.

Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, said he may consider ending his hunger strike if political leaders assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Meanwhile, other protesters, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, have continued the agitation and indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar.

Also Read- Tribal Communities Hold ‘Water Satyagraha’ Against Ken-Betwa Project in Madhya Pradesh

The protest has also drawn reactions from several opposition leaders, who have criticised Wangchuk’s removal from the protest site and called for greater accountability over examination-related issues. Support for the movement has also emerged on social media and through solidarity events reported in several cities, although views remain divided regarding the methods and timing of the agitation.

As Parliament prepares to begin its Monsoon Session, the developments around the proposed march and the government’s response are expected to keep education reforms, examination integrity, and the right to peaceful protest in the national spotlight. The situation remains fluid, with organisers maintaining that their movement will continue through peaceful and democratic means.

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Last Updated: 19/07/2026
2 minutes read
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