Jan Bhagidari plays a vital role to keep the city clean and green: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang

GUWAHATI- IMC mayor Tamme Phassang said that “ Jan Bhagidari (public participation) plays a vital role to keep the city clean and green”. He was speaking in a day long Conference of Mayors & Deputy Mayors of all North-eastern states held at Guwahati on Tuesday.

Mayor further said that , Besides, the public participants; we have full support from the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu who has been extending financial grants and logistic support for the smooth functioning of the IMC, added Phassang.

Mayor– Tamme Phassang representing the Itanagar Municipal Corporation(IMC) attended the daylong Conference of Mayors & Deputy Mayors of all North-eastern states being organized by Praja Foundation a National Consultation on Urban Governance here at a hotel in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Attending the conference as one of the panelists, Mayor emphasized the significance of “Active Citizen Participation in Urban Governance”. Phassang also briefed the house about how IMC is giving its best effort against all odds for a better milieu in IMC jurisdiction and the state as a whole. Stating that, he also informed that Corporation with the help of its official and Corporators are going the extra mile to keep the city clean, green, and peaceful city with the help of its stakeholders.

Also Read- IMC Mayor visits Naharlagun Daily Market fire incident site

He further added, to manage daily garbage from the IMC jurisdiction is a major challenge but to tackle the issue, IMC has already started the construction of a Solid Waste Management Plant ( SWMP ) to dispose it without disturbing the environment as well as Sewerage Treatment Plants following the guidelines of NGT. He also stressed on sharing information and assistance with each other to protect the environment.

Praja Foundation conducted research and prepared the Urban Governance Index (UGI) that focuses on the themes of empowering Mayor, council, fiscal empowerment of city governments and citizens, as well as research on sustainable development goals (SDG), climate change and urban planning. UGI has now been completed in the North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

The objective of the daylong conference was to discuss the findings of the report of UGI and identify the common problems including levers and barriers facing the North Eastern States. Identify possible urban governance reforms, and build a network and stakeholder capacity for implementing reforms.