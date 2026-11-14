Jairampur Recognised as Arunachal Pradesh’s First Swachh City

JAIRAMPUR: Jairampur has brought a major moment of pride to Arunachal Pradesh after being recognised as the state’s first Swachh City under the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025–26, marking a significant milestone in the town’s sustained efforts towards cleanliness, sanitation, environmental protection and sustainable urban development.

The recognition highlights Jairampur’s consistent performance in implementing cleanliness and sanitation initiatives and reflects the combined efforts of the administration, urban development authorities, sanitation workers, local stakeholders and residents.

The achievement also underlines the town’s sustained commitment to maintaining cleanliness standards over the years. Jairampur had received similar recognition during 2022–23 and 2024–25, indicating that the latest honour is the result of continued efforts rather than a one-time achievement.

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The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on November 11, 2026, where awards recognising outstanding cleanliness initiatives across the country were presented.

According to the information provided, the achievement was realised under the guidance and leadership of MLA Laisam Simai, with administrative support and supervision from Deputy Commissioner R. D. Thungon, Director, ULB Hano Takka, and Chief Engineer Taring Darang.

The monitoring, coordination and implementation of various cleanliness and sanitation initiatives were carried out by George Joseph, Executive Engineer, Urban Development and Housing, Jairampur Division, along with his team.

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However, the recognition is also being seen as a reflection of strong public participation. The cooperation of local residents, sanitation workers and other stakeholders played an important role in supporting the town’s cleanliness initiatives.

Jairampur’s achievement now sets an important benchmark for other urban and semi-urban centres in Arunachal Pradesh. The recognition demonstrates how sustained administrative planning, effective implementation and community participation can contribute to cleaner and more sustainable urban spaces.

Beyond the award itself, the achievement highlights the broader importance of responsible citizenship and collective participation in maintaining public spaces, improving sanitation and promoting environmentally sustainable development.

With Jairampur now receiving recognition as Arunachal Pradesh’s first Swachh City, the town’s experience could serve as an example for other municipalities and local bodies across the state working to strengthen cleanliness and urban sustainability initiatives.