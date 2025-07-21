ADVERTISMENT
Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as Vice President of India Citing Health Reasons

The resignation was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu earlier today and has been formally accepted.

Last Updated: 21/07/2025
1 minute read
Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as Vice President of India Citing Health Reasons

NEW DELHI- In a surprising development, Jagdeep Dhankhar has tendered his resignation from the post of Vice President of India citing health-related reasons. The resignation was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu earlier today and has been formally accepted, as confirmed by an official communiqué from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The 14th Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar had taken office on August 11, 2022, succeeding M. Venkaiah Naidu. His tenure, though brief, was marked by robust parliamentary proceedings and frequent engagement with constitutional and legal matters.

In a letter addressed to the President, Dhankhar wrote,

“It has been an honour to serve the Republic of India in this high constitutional office. However, due to persisting health concerns and on the advice of my doctors and family, I find myself compelled to step down in the interest of my well-being and recovery.”

Sources close to the Vice President’s office have revealed that Dhankhar has been battling chronic health issues over the past few months, leading to reduced public engagements and participation in key events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his respect and concern, tweeting:

“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji’s contributions to India’s parliamentary traditions have been immense. His sharp intellect and humble nature will be missed. Praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”

With Dhankhar’s resignation, the office of the Vice President stands vacant until a fresh election is conducted. The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the Vice Presidential election in due course.

Dhankhar, a former Governor of West Bengal and seasoned lawyer, entered national politics with a reputation for constitutional fidelity and administrative experience. His sudden departure marks a moment of transition in India’s upper house of Parliament.

