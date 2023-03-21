Itanagar: Youths clean Yagamso river to commemorate World Forest Day

ITANAGAR- On the occasion of World Forest Day, a group of over 80 volunteers scooped up nearly 4 trucks of garbage after cleaning the Yagamso river at Indira Gandhi Park here on Tuesday.

The river cleaning drive was initiated by NGOs-Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Youth Mission for Clean River in association with Arunachal Dogs and Cats Rescue and Arunachal Yuva Shakti and supported by Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Most of the waste consisted of diapers and sanitary disposables, meat, household mixed waste, construction waste, thermocol, broken crockery, dead animals, and electronic items. The waste was picked up by hired vehicles for transfer to the actual dumpyard at Hollongi, Mission Clean Yagamso Coordinator Prem Taba informed.

He said apart from polluting the water the plastic waste is taking a toll on the aesthetic beauty of the river which is the only stream flowing through the IG Park. The underground water is also getting polluted and its level is lowered due to the dumping of waste, he said.

“Despite repeated appeals by our NGO and door-to-door campaign to prevent waste dumping, people continue to throw waste into the river, treating it like a sewer. This uncontrolled and unchecked dumping into Yagamso is harmful to the ecology and directly pollutes Senki river which is a lifeline for the capital city,” Taba said.

This year’s World Forest Day, with the theme “Forests and Health,” encourages giving rather than taking because healthy forests lead to healthy people. Our waterways need to be given more consideration and care, he continued.