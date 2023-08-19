Itanagar: Yonex Sunrise North East Zone Inter State Badminton Championship 2023 concludes

ITANAGAR- The Yonex Sunrise North East Zone Inter State Badminton Championship 2023 is an annual calendar event of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), which has been hosted in Arunachal Pradesh for the fourth time this year by the Arunachal State Badminton Association is concluded on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-day tournament culminated with a closing ceremony on 19th August 2023 at the Arunachal Badminton Academy, Itanagar, where Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the event as the Chief Guest. The tournament held team Championships in the Men, Women, Jr. Boy and Jr. Girls categories; whereas the individual Championships featured Men’s & Women’s events in both singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories.

Arunachal: Short height men’s volleyball concludes

Marking a pivotal moment in promoting badminton and fostering a vibrant sporting culture, Dy CM Mein recalled the contributions of former Chief Minister Late Dorjee Khandu for being a driving force behind the Championship’s first opening in the state back in 1995. He applauded the Arunachal State Badminton Association for successfully hosting the tournament and for carrying forward the legacy of the former CM.

Addressing the gathering at the stadium, Mein stated that the North Eastern Region has emerged as a sporting powerhouse in both national and international events over the past couple of years. He emphasized on the growing prowess of the region in the field of sports by attributing the success to the continuous support from the Government of India.

Arunachal: Siang DC opens world’s first ever ‘Short Height Men’s Volleyball Tournament’ at Boleng

He further said that Northeast’s advancement in sports is further bolstered by the development of international standard sports infrastructure, including the National Sports University in Manipur and the Dorjee Khandu Academy in Chimpu, Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein further added that Arunachal Pradesh being a back runner before have picked up momentum in the field of sports over the last few years and enter the race with the front runner as our sports men and women are winning medals in national and international events.

Arunachal: Moyong kicks off Banggo Solung football tournament of Mebo at Kiyit playground

He said that many young talents in the field of sports, singing, dancing and in many fields have emerged and to support them to pursue their dream, the State Govt has created many platforms to nourish them under the present leadership. He, however, stated that in the fields of athletes’ sustenance has been a great challenge, he exhorted the players to continue to practice and train themselves to keep the momentum going for which State govt is also committed to support.

Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Mama Natung in his speech has highlighted the achievements made by the sports men & women of the State. He informed that over the last seven years, the atheletes of Arunachal Pradesh has brought home 342 medals, out of which 81 were Gold medals and the State Govt has constructed around 132 badminton courts across the State. He further stated that the Arunachal Pradesh is emerging as the power house of sports in the North East.

Arunachal: Moyong kicks off Banggo Solung football tournament of Mebo at Kiyit playground

With participation from over 350 delegates and officials, the tournament spotlighted top-seeded players from each state, showcasing their skills over the four days of intense competition. Mein congratulated the winners of the Championship under the various categories, for securing a direct entry with an additional quota at the Senior and Junior National levels, enhancing their future prospects in the world of Badminton.

The 2023 Championship was also graced by MLA cum Advisor Tax & Excise Home, Nyamar Karbak, Director Sports (GoAP) Tadar Apa, BAI Observer Omar Rashid and President Arunachal State Badminton Association, Rotu Techi among other top officials and members.