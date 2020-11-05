Itanagar:  World Ozone day 2020 celebration Concludes

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- An Online Literary competition conducted successfully for commemorating this year Theme of World Ozone Day 2020 ” Ozone for llife-35 years of Ozone Layer Protection” organised by ENVIS Centre, Department of Environment & Forests, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar.

Earlier, Participation was invited amongst the school students through ENVIS Website and Other Social Media in the URL generated https://forms.gle/Gmkk9ugjan1fuWD) on dated 15th September 2020 for participating “Poster and Essay Writing Competition” to commemorate the World Ozone Day 2020(16th September).

The last date for receiving online scan documents of Essay & Poster was kept as dated 14th Oct’ 2020 due to COVID 19 issues.

The following were the list of the winners.

Essay Competition (Senior)

1st Position- Miss. Dohu Yakum, D/o Dohu Robin, Class X (Ten) Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) School Nivedita, Seijusa

2nd Position- Miss Asum Mibang, Class XII (Sc), Govt. Hr. Sec School, Boleng,

Poster Competition (Junior)

1st Position- Mr. Niya Kino, Class 8 (Eight)Huto Engish School Nirjuli

Altogether 14 Nos of students across state participated who were given prize mney @ Rs. 2500/- , Rs.1500/- for 1st & 2nd and Rs. 500/- as consolation to all participants through online bank transfer in A/c.

The Certificate was awarded by Shr. G. Kumar, IFS, PCCF (Env & CC) in presence of Shri. D. Dohu Robin, Director (Environment) cum ENVIS Coordinator at PCCF office Complex, Itanagar in presence of Guardian on dated. 5th Nov 2020.