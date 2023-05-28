ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar: World Menstrual Hygiene Day celebrated at OWA Premises

ITANAGAR-   Arunachal Women Helpline 181 in collaboration with MBBS final year student TRIHMS celebrated “ World Menstrual Hygiene Day ” by organising an awareness program at  OWA premises. The program was graced by Dr. Techi Mongi, SMO, IMC Executive Member Ladies Wing as Chief Guest and Prof. Dr.Devendra Sachdev, HoD Dept. of Pharmacology TRIHMS.

Addressing the gathering Dr. Techi Mongni said that it is duty of every individual to spread the awareness that Mensuration is not a Taboo and she also stated that she was immensely delighted to be part of such a fruitful programme.

Dr. Devendra Sachdev spoke on what are the main things to maintain during mensuration, he also said that it is very necessary to set up proper washroom and availability of water is must at every hospitals, schools and public places so that one does not get infected and also it will be convenient for women in particular in changing pads.

Dr. H.Yarang Senior Resident Obstetrics and Gynaecologist spoke about Mensuration and Menstrual Hygiene.

Dr Shena DNB brief about when to seek for medical help.

Post the technical session taken by the resource persons, an interactive session was kept for the participants where so many questions were raised by the inmates and children of OWA.

Mr. Nitesh Maharaj, a second year MBBS student delivered vote of thanks.

Dr. Subham Singh MBBS student final year said that they are looking forward to conduct more such programs with team Women Helpline 181 .

Team Women helpline 181 have been conducting such programs to generate maximum awareness among people in general.

