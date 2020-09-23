Itanagar: We should put united efforts to remove Itanagar from list of dirtiest cities- Felix

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix, said that Itanagar has been featured in the list of dirtiest cities and it is time that we should put efforts unitedly to remove our Capital from this tag. As a responsible citizen, we must do our share and then only we would be able to see changes gradually if not immediately, said the minister.

He was addressing Nodal Officers of 20 wards of Itanagar Capital Region under Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan. He urged them to dedicate themselves for atleast one year for the greater cause of the State in general and Capital in particular during a meeting held in the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region to discuss activities to be incorporated in the Abhiyan as it completes one year on 2nd October 2020.

As Capital is the hub of the State, the minister stressed that once we are able to transform it into a safe, clean, green and serene place, rest of the districts would follow suit.

Also speaking about the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Minister said it has taught us to be self reliant as it was evident till now that Arunachal is a consuming state and not a producing one.

He also highlighted the recent project of the State Govt, the Nutritional Kitchen and cluster Farming and how the initiative has inspired people to take up farming thereby making themselves self reliant.

The Minister also urged the officers to explore various activities to be incorporated for the betterment of Capital Region like massive tree plantation, solar lighting, drainage, security, beautification of the town further adding that along with the Master plan we have go ahead with our own planning too.

He has asked the Nodal Officers to submit plantation of one lakh trees and beautification plan for 2021 by 31st December’2020.

He also informed that number of packets of seeds containing 16 varieties would be distributed among each ward for cultivation in Kitchen Garden, on any available land/space or on roof tops by the denizens.

During the meeting, the Minister also discussed agenda for the upcoming one year celebration of HAA during the Gandhi Jayanti Celebration on 2nd October 2020.

The Deputy Commissioner Shri Komkar Dulom also gave an overview of the activities done by HAA members. He suggested that self reliance should also be included in the motto of HAA.

The DC also said that the Abhiyan has seen active participation of citizens from all walks of life and urged them to carry forward the Zeal to see a safe, clean, green, serene and self reliant Capital Region.

The incharge SP Capital Shri Jimmy Chiram lauded the HM for taking the lead and guiding people through HAA and hoped that under his guidance and support of District Administration headed by DC, the Capital would definitely achieve the motto of a safe, clean, green, serene and self reliant place.

All the Nodal officers of 20 wards of ICR Under HAA had attended the meeting.