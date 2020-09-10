Itanagar: we should not underestimate Covid-19, says Dr Mize

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar : We should not underestimate Covid-19 which is a deadly disease but we can remain safe from the infection if we maintain a very simple protocol and SoP given by the health department and administration- said Dr. Tahan Mize, newly posted Capital Complex District Reproductive Child Health Officers (DRCHO).

Dr Mize appealed to the denizens to abide by the Covid-19 protocol and maintain the SoP to remain safe from Coronavirus (Covid 19).

The important is to wear face mask all the time when you are out of house, do not go to busy area and also do not try to be a part of huge gathering. Use hand sanitizers and clean hands as much as can, He said.

The infection of Coronavirus (Covid 19) is increasing day by day and it may be due to not following of the SoP.

The Antigen tests are continue at few location in the capital complex, people should take advantage but it would be better if they maintain every precautionary measure.

The testing trend has rise after so many cases are detected in capital complex after several lawmakers and other tested positive. Today several mediaperson tested themselves. On Friday and Saturday we are going to test the newly recruited reserve and police personnels , DRCHO further said.

Meanwhile speaking to media, Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) Chairman Patey Tayum appeal all denizens of capital city to continue the support to the district administration and medical team in fight against the Coronavirus (Covid 19).

Unlock does not mean that we without caring for ourselves and for our family members should roam around without any works without following any SoP, it has been observed that people are less bothering to wear facemask which may lead us in danger. Tayum said.