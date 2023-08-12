ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Itanagar: Union Power Minister R K Singh calls on the Governor

Hydropower will make Arunachal Pradesh ‘Atma Nirbhar’ in true sense: Governor

August 12, 2023
1 minute read
Itanagar: Union Power Minister R K Singh calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-   Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 12th August 2023.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein were also present in the meeting.

The Governor complimented the Union Minister for Power for his initiative in reviving the process of harnessing the vast hydropower potential of the State. He also congratulated the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and their Team for the hydropower initiative.

The Governor conveyed gratitude to the Central Government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that hydropower will make Arunachal Pradesh ‘Atma Nirbhar’ in true sense.

