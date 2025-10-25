Arunachal: Twin Suicides Trigger Public Outcry, SIT Formed, Hunt On for Accused Officer

ITANAGAR- In a decisive move amid mounting public outrage and demands for swift justice, the Arunachal Pradesh Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the heart-wrenching twin suicides that have gripped the state.

The formation of the SIT, announced earlier today, marks a critical escalation in the probe into the deaths of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar, who allegedly took their lives due to prolonged sexual exploitation, coercion, and mental harassment by senior IAS officer Talo Potom and RWD Engineer Likwang Lowang.

The SIT was officially formed this morning under the direct oversight of senior police leadership, reflecting the gravity of the allegations and the need for a thorough, impartial investigation. Headed by Itanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kengo Dirchi, the five-member team comprises seasoned investigators from the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) police force. Dirchi, known for his expertise in handling sensitive cases, will lead the core operations, with the team drawing on forensic experts, cyber specialists, and field officers to ensure a multi-faceted approach.

To address the jurisdictional complexities—given that Yekar’s suicide occurred in Itanagar while Lowang’s took place in Khonsa, Tirap district—the SIT is actively coordinating with Tirap Superintendent of Police (SP) for seamless integration of evidence from both sites. This collaboration is pivotal, as Lowang’s case involves overlapping allegations against the same prime accused, Potom.

Investigation of Core Allegations: Probing charges of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside Sections 271 and 272/3(5) for negligent and malicious acts likely to spread infection—stemming from claims that both victims contracted HIV, with Yekar’s note explicitly blaming Potom.

Evidence Collection and Analysis: Forensic examination of the handwritten suicide notes (treated as dying declarations), recovery of digital footprints including call records, messages, and electronic devices. The team is also tasked with interviewing witnesses, including colleagues and family members, to corroborate the victims’ accounts of unfulfilled promises (such as Rs 1 crore and permanent jobs), threats, blackmail, and coerced involvement in corrupt practices.

Manhunt and Preventive Measures: Leading an intensified search for the absconding officer Talo Potom, who is currently posted as Special Secretary in the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government. A lookout notice has been issued at all airports and border points to prevent his escape.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (ICR) Tumme Amo, who confirmed the SIT’s formation during a press briefing, emphasized the team’s independence and urgency. “We have assembled a dedicated unit to leave no stone unturned in this sensitive matter.

The public’s trust demands a fair and transparent probe, and we are coordinating across districts to build an airtight case,” Amo stated.

SDPO Dirchi added insights from the initial raid on Potom’s Itanagar residence, where police recovered one of his SIM cards from a new mobile phone in the bedroom; the second SIM was held by the caretaker, who initially barred entry, delaying the search.

The SIT’s launch comes just two days after the suicides on October 23, underscoring the police’s response to intense pressure from civil society groups and the victims’ families, who have warned of potential unrest if accountability is delayed.

Meanwhile, Yekar’s family has lodged an FIR at Nirjuli Police Station, classifying the deaths as unnatural under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

As the SIT ramps up its efforts, no official word has come from the state government or higher authorities, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The case, blending elements of power abuse, public health crises, and institutional lapses, has captured national attention, drawing parallels to earlier scandals involving misuse of authority.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police has urged the public to remain calm while assuring that every allegation will be rigorously pursued. For the grieving families, the SIT represents a glimmer of hope in their quest for closure and justice.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.