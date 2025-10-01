Itanagar Traffic Wardens Defer Dharna, Resume Duty from Tomorrow After Govt Assurance

ITANAGAR- Normalcy in traffic management across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) is set to return as the Itanagar Traffic Wardens (ITWs) have decided to defer their indefinite dharna and resume duty from tomorrow, following a meeting with the Home Minister Mama Natung and MLA Mutchu Mithi, Advisor to the Home Department.

The wardens, who had been on strike since September 23 pressing for absorption into the 200 newly sanctioned Home Guard posts, called off their protest after receiving a verbal assurance that their grievances would be addressed at the earliest.

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

During the meeting held today, the Home Minister assured that ITW representatives will be invited to the upcoming high-level meeting to present their case directly. He acknowledged the wardens’ decade-long service, hardships, and contribution to traffic regulation in Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Yupia.

In a statement, the ITWs said, “Although our demand has not yet been fully achieved, as disciplined uniformed personnel, we respect the words and commitment of our Honourable Home Minister and Honourable Advisor to Home. Therefore, we have decided to officially call off the peaceful sit-in protest that began on 15 September.”

Also Read- Four Injured, Vehicles Torched in Kamle Clash; Dam-Affected Forum Calls for Calm

The ITWs also expressed gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their “immense moral and physical support,” recalling how many citizens came forward with refreshments and solidarity during the protest.

The strike, which had paralyzed traffic management in the ICR for over a week, coincided with Durga Puja festivities, leading to severe congestion on the roads. With wardens back on duty from tomorrow, smoother traffic regulation is expected.

The ITWs reiterated their trust in the government and hoped that their genuine demand for absorption into the Arunachal Pradesh Home Guard would be fulfilled without further delay.