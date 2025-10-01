Arunachal

Itanagar Traffic Wardens Defer Dharna, Resume Duty from Tomorrow After Govt Assurance

The wardens, who had been on strike since September 23 pressing for absorption into the 200 newly sanctioned Home Guard posts,

Last Updated: 01/10/2025
1 minute read
Itanagar Traffic Wardens Defer Dharna, Resume Duty from Tomorrow After Govt Assurance

ITANAGAR- Normalcy in traffic management across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) is set to return as the Itanagar Traffic Wardens (ITWs) have decided to defer their indefinite dharna and resume duty from tomorrow, following a meeting with the Home Minister Mama Natung and MLA Mutchu Mithi, Advisor to the Home Department.

The wardens, who had been on strike since September 23 pressing for absorption into the 200 newly sanctioned Home Guard posts, called off their protest after receiving a verbal assurance that their grievances would be addressed at the earliest.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

During the meeting held today, the Home Minister assured that ITW representatives will be invited to the upcoming high-level meeting to present their case directly. He acknowledged the wardens’ decade-long service, hardships, and contribution to traffic regulation in Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Yupia.

In a statement, the ITWs said, “Although our demand has not yet been fully achieved, as disciplined uniformed personnel, we respect the words and commitment of our Honourable Home Minister and Honourable Advisor to Home. Therefore, we have decided to officially call off the peaceful sit-in protest that began on 15 September.”

Also Read- Four Injured, Vehicles Torched in Kamle Clash; Dam-Affected Forum Calls for Calm

The ITWs also expressed gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their “immense moral and physical support,” recalling how many citizens came forward with refreshments and solidarity during the protest.

The strike, which had paralyzed traffic management in the ICR for over a week, coincided with Durga Puja festivities, leading to severe congestion on the roads. With wardens back on duty from tomorrow, smoother traffic regulation is expected.

The ITWs reiterated their trust in the government and hoped that their genuine demand for absorption into the Arunachal Pradesh Home Guard would be fulfilled without further delay.

Tags
Last Updated: 01/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Sadbhavna Mandaps at Dutta and Siiro under PMJVK

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Sadbhavna Mandaps at Dutta and Siiro under PMJVK

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for PMJVK projects in Papum Pare district

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for PMJVK projects in Papum Pare district

Arunachal: World Tourism Day Celebrated in Longding

Arunachal: World Tourism Day Celebrated in Longding

Arunachal: Namsai Observes World Tourism Day with Workshop on Responsible and Sustainable Tourism

Arunachal: Namsai Observes World Tourism Day with Workshop on Responsible and Sustainable Tourism

Arunachal: Arunachalee Writer Wanggo Socia Shines at Unmesha International Literature Festival

Arunachal: Arunachalee Writer Wanggo Socia Shines at Unmesha International Literature Festival

Arunachal: Tawang Celebrates World Tourism Day with Emphasis on Sustainable Development

Arunachal: Tawang Celebrates World Tourism Day with Emphasis on Sustainable Development

Arunachal: Daporijo Mourns the Passing of Pioneering Business Leader Mrs Nete Yamak Kena

Arunachal: Daporijo Mourns the Passing of Pioneering Business Leader Mrs Nete Yamak Kena

Arunachal: AI Integration Workshop for ITI Instructors Concludes Successfully in Naharlagun

Arunachal: AI Integration Workshop for ITI Instructors Concludes Successfully in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation of Six PMJVK Projects in Seppa, East Kameng

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation of Six PMJVK Projects in Seppa, East Kameng

Arunachal: ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

Arunachal: ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button