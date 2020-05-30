Itanagar- There is no issue or problem quarantine centres- Taba Tedir

Banderdewa- There is no issue or problem in PTC and Lekhi quarantine centres as reflected in social media which is often blown out of proportion. said Minister Education and Cultural Affairs Taba Tedir.

Tedir today visited the PTC and Lekhi state quarantine centre and interacted with returnees and listen to their grievances. He also visited the Covid Care centre (CCC).

In a release, the Minister inform that the returnees registered in PTC Banderdewa as on date is 2191. Those seeking for paid quarantine are shifted to paid quarantine centres at various hotels within capital complex.

‘As of now 274 returnees are stationed in PTC Banderdewa of which 143 are Male and 131 are female. At present there is a vacancy for 197’. Tedir said.

The Covid care centre (CCC) at present has 10 seat and has 2 positive case and 2 suspected cases. The release said.

At Lekhi state quarantine centre (SQC) there are 21 numbers of returnees, 22 rooms are ready for Covid Care management.

All required facility which include kiosk has been installed in Lekhi along with full medical team while computers have been installed along with IT team for efficient management of returnee and to monitor COVID-19.

Internal water management has been handed over to PHED. Separate DG set has also been installed for uninterrupted power supply while fencing of the SQC has also been raised which 24×7 security arrangement has also been made. He informed.

In the meeting with DCs and SPs and nodal officers of both capital region and papum pare district were present who also discussed various issues that were raised are and necessary direction were passed on to both Deputy Commissioner and SPs on the occasion. The release added.