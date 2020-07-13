Itanagar: Testing for Covid-19 will also be done for shopkeepers, vegetable vendors and Bank employees- DMO

Itanagar- Random testing for Covid-19 will also be done for shopkeepers, vegetable vendors and Bank employees after a consultative meet with the Chamber of Commerce, informed Dr Mandip Perme, DMO ICR.

Dr Mandip Perme informed that apart from the ongoing activities at State Quarantine Centre at Lekhi, Covid Care Centers and the paid quarantine, all efforts are on to trace all the contacts of positive cases detected.

In this regard, the DMO has also constituted 5 teams each for Itanagar and Naharlagun, who will be tracing the contacts, test them and isolate any positive cases detected immediately.

Any persons with influenza like symptoms will also be tested, informed the DMO.

The DMO further informed that Sero surveillance which started on 8th July 2020 will continue in the designated six centres

The DMO has appealed the public to cooperate and to follow the SOPs issued by the State government on the basis of MoHFw.

There are 151 cases detected in Itanagar Capital Region of which majority were reported from Quarantine Facilities and around 50 cases were reported from outside the Quarantine Facilities due to local transmission with an epidemiological linkage with a COVID-19 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, till now the state has collected more than 31520 samples for COVID-19 testing so far. The most affected districts of Arunachal Pradesh are Itanagar Capital Region, Changlang, West Kameng and Namsai.