Itanagar: Ten test found positive for Covid-19 in Capital region

Itanagar: Ten fresh positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Wednesday. Informed Dr. Mandip Perme, DMO Capital Complex.

Dr. Perme said that “the number of people turning up for antigen tests increased on Wednesday. Altogether 710 antigen tests were conducted out of which 8 tested positive. 2 tested positive during RTPCR test”.

Dr. Perme said that “the maximum number of tests was conducted at Banderdewa check gate numbering 359 followed by 100 at Hotel Ashoka kiosk and 83 at RKMH testing centre, 56 at TRIHMS, 40 at CCC Zoo road and other location”.

At present there are 100 active cases in the ICR. The total tests conducted are 44719 which include RT PCR, TRUENATE and antigen.