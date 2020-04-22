Itanagar: Techi Kaso seeks LPG Bottling plant within Capital Region

ITANAGAR, Apr 22: While citing that citizens of the State capital face shortage of essential commodities including cooking gas during Assam bandhs & natural disasters and presently due to COVID-19 pandemic, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso today wrote to Chief Minister Pema Khandu seeking his Government’s support for setting up of a LPG bottling plant within Itanagar capital region (ICR) to overcome such unnecessary situations.

The legislator, in support of his plea, said it is learnt that the LPG bottling plant at 8 Kilo, Kimin has the production capacity of 1500 per day (maximum) and minimum of 900, whereas these LPG production are meant for only rural areas like Balijan, Kimin, Kra-Daadi, Kurung Kumey etc.

The LPG cylinders for the Itanagar Capital Region are supplied from Guwahati and Tinsukia of Assam and it is understood that, consumption of LPG in capital region is higher than the supplies.

Moreover, during Assam bandhs the people of Arunachal and the ICR in particular suffer, because we don’t have LPG storage facility like the one for fuels at Emchi, Doimukh, Kaso said.

“Likewise, the FCI food grains are also unloaded at Harmuty, Assam and then transported to Karsingsa food storage depot for the central zone of Arunachal Pradesh. The official and staff make excuses of bandh calls and other problems when we need the commodities at the most.

Hence, to overcome the unnecessary situations, a LPG bottling plant may be established within ICR and FCI food grains may be unloaded at Naharlagun railway station for easy transportations to Karsingsa FSD from Naharlagun,” the lawmaker suggested.