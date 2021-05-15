Itanagar: Tame Phassang appeales denizens to strictly follow COVID Protocol

ITANAGAR- In view of the surge of COVID cases in the capital and state as a whole despite one week of major containment in the state capital, Mayor –Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang has appealed the denizens to strictly follow the COVID- Appropriate Behaviour to restrain the virus in spreading further.

Speaking to reporters, Mayor informed that IMC is been sanitizing all the public places like Banks, Police stations, and other establishment since last few days and on the request of the various religious leaders, IMC today sanitized various religious institutions in the capital region. He also informed that if anyone who wants to sanitize their area they may call the IMC through their local corporators for the support and sanitization.

“IMC, Administration, Health Department and Police are doing their part, but they cannot alone contain this virus, what we need at this hour is the support from the public ‘stated Tame Phassang. while appealing the denizens to extend support to the authority in the fight against the virus, he stated, maintaining COVID- Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination is the only solution to restrain this virus from spreading further.