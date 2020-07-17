Itanagar- stop indulging in blame game over Covid management- Alo Libang

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The health minister Alo Libang urged people to stop indulging in blame game over Covid management. “Before criticising department, I appeal people to suggest us on how to improve. We will take suggestions seriously and will work to improve wherever it is needed,” he added. Further he sought the support of community based organizations and students bodies in the battle against Covid 19.

Libang also informed that ” Till now testing is limited to primary contacts, but now random testing for Covid 19 will soon be started in the capital complex. Also more testing kits are being ordered. It will be shared with all the districts,” he said.

Libang also said TRUENET machines will be provided to all the districts so that Covid 19 tests can be done at district level. He informed that the procurement order of TRUENET machines has already been given.

On the issue of lack of availability of prescribed medicines for treatment of symptomatic Covid 19 patients, Libang agreed there has been delay on the part of department in procurement of those medicines. However, he shared that medicines have started to arrive in the state.

The health minister also informed that government is procuring 20 new ambulances to meet the growing needs. “4 ambulances have already arrived and remaining 16 will reach within one week. 4 are being checked and once given green signal, will be used.

The ambulances will be distributed across the state on need basis,” he said.

The minister also informed that mild symptom patients will be treated at Midpu prefabricated hospital. “The prefabricated hospital at Midpu will be 35 bedded dedicated covid health centre (DCHC). It is being readied,” he said.

The health minister informed that MLA apartment will be turned into 40 bedded Covid hospital and it will have 10 bed ICU facilities and will only treat the serious patients.