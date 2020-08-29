Itanagar: SPs conference on Crime & Criminal Tracking Network System held

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The conference of SPs and senior police officer on Crime & Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTN) held here at Police Head Quarter which discuses several issues on prevention of crime in state today.

DGP, R. P. Upadhyaya inform the press that one day conference was held and review was done on the CCTNS project which is totally based on internet and its system related was discussed and reviewed.

This project is a mission mode project of MHA. We can go through record through internet sitting in police station and Police headquarter and can review the update of several criminal cases, pending cases which will help the police officers to update their crime graph and take necessary action. He said.

Several parts of state has no proper internet facility due to which we are lacking behind even in the North East region. Today we review the update activities of several police stations of the various district of state which help the police to take forward action in the crime related activities.

We also discusses the “ Vision documents of Arunachal Pradesh Police for next five years” we will submit it to the government for consideration and necessary approval. DGP said.

All development activities with regard to construction of infrastructure has been badly affected due to Covid pandemic but again we are slowly starting all the approved project of the police like construction of Barracks, housing project, police station and other project soon, however we have made necessary improvement in police modernization and several equipments have been procured and several required vehicles like fire tender, Vajra van and others have been brought and distributed to district as per requirement and it will continue. He said.

All the 175 projects of the Arunachal Pradesh police with regards to modernization, moveability facility, infrastructure has been approved and all the projects will be taken up on priority basis. DGP added.