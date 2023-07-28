ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Itanagar: Sports Authority of Arunachal felicitates medal winners Para Athletes

PAA emphasized to state government to establish sports facilities infrastructural for Person with Disabilities in the state..............

Last Updated: July 28, 2023
1 minute read
Itanagar: Sports Authority of Arunachal felicitates medal winners Para Athletes

ITANAGAR-   The Sports Authority of Arunachal felicitated medal winners Para Athletes today at SAA Conference Hall Chimpu, Itanagar, under the guidance of Babyang Taj Chairman SAA and Gumnya Karbak, Director SAA .

PAA  emphasized to state government to establish sports facilities infrastructural for Person with Disabilities in the state and special fund provision for  continue conducting of the Paralympic games in the state.

Para Athletes Medal Winners who are felicitated:

  1. Golo John, Individual Kata, International Open Karate-do Championship 2023 held at New Delhi- Gold Medal.
  1. Biri Takar, SL-4 Category, International Para Badminton Championship 2022 at Uganda, Africa- Silver Medal and 1st East Zonal Para Badminton Championship 2023 held at Kolkata, West Bengal-Silver Medal.
  1. Tarh Radhe, 65 Kg, 12th National Divyang Body Building Championship 2022 held at Puducherry- Gold Medal.
  1. Tame Tallang, SU-5 Category, 1st East Zonal Para Badminton Championship 2023 held at Kolkata, West Bengal-Gold Medal.

  1. Bamang Radhe , SU-6 Category, 1st East Zonal Para Badminton Championship 2023 held at Kolkata, West Bengal-Silver Medal.
  1. Lemkhul Mossang, SU-5 Category, 1st East Zonal Para Badminton Championship 2023 held at Kolkata, West Bengal- Gold Medal.
  1. Dangu Talik, SU-6 Category, 1st East Zonal Para Badminton Championship 2023 held at Kolkata, West Bengal- Gold Medal.
  1. Boje Marbom, Team Game, 7th IBFF Men’s National Blind Football Tournament 2023 held at Jharkhand-Gold Medal.

Nabam James, President, PAA, Techi Sonu Tara Secretary General, PAA,  Mrs Taying Shukantala  Vice-President of PAA attended the programme. 

Tags
Last Updated: July 28, 2023
1 minute read
